BEVERLY — Competitive out of conference tilts are stacked in the Beverly High boys basketball schedule by design.
Coach Matt Karakoudas wanted to challenge his team and the Panthers didn't miss a beat Sunday afternoon against one of the most challenging opponents on that schedule: Catholic Memorial.
Following a bit of a slow start, the hosts closed out the opening half with a nice spree, carried that play over to the third quarter and eventually ran away a 90-63 triumph.
It was the fourth time this season that Beverly scored at least 90 points, improving to an impressive 15-0 in the process.
"Even when they made their run in the first half we just stuck to our game plan, didn't change a thing offensively or defensively," said Karakoudas. "We were able to make a few baskets heading into the half which was huge to give us a little cushion, and I told these guys the first three minutes of the second half is huge; either (CM) was going to make a run and it's a ball game, or we're going to make a run and it's going to be tough for them to come back."
The latter was the case for Beverly, which led by 12 (44-32) at the break before using a big third quarter to build a 21-point advantage (69-48).
The Panthers used their size to shine on the glass, outrebounding CM by a 39-22 margin. Time and time again they'd secure the defensive rebound, push the ball up the floor and make the scrambling Knights pay in transition.
In the first half, it was sophomore standout Ryder Frost who got hot, dropping in 19 of his game-high 31 points before recess while canning four of his game-high six triples as well. Frost added 11 rebounds and five assists in what was another all-around terrific performance.
Catholic Memorial keyed in on Frost a bit in the second half, paving the way for junior Gabe Copeland (20 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists) to take over. The bruising swingman went off for 18 points in the final two quarters alone, mixing in some smooth jumpers with a number of aggressive moves in the paint. All that came after Copeland was forced to sit for an extended period in the second quarter after committing some early fouls.
"I feel like it's deja vu because Gabe has been plagued by first half foul trouble and Ryder carries us in the first half," explained Karakoudas. "Then it's a role reversal because every team goes in at halftime and are like, 'OK, we have to stop Ryder,' and then Gabe gets going. He was great today."
Catholic Memorial had cut it to as little as two points late in the first half before the Panthers began separating themselves. They had a 21-3 run in the opening stanza, capped off by a three-quarter court heave to beat the first quarter buzzer by Dylan Crowley. Crowley finished with 18 points and five assists.
As a team, Beverly dished out a whopping 25 assists on 34 made field goals. They swiped five steals, swatted six shots and shot an efficient 12-for-21 from deep; CM was just 8-for-26 from distance.
Beverly 90, Catholic Memorial 63
at Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse, Beverly High
Beverly: Dylan Crowley 7-1-18, Griffin Francis 1-3-5, Zack Sparkman 1-0-2, Ryder Frost 11-3-31, Rook Landman 5-0-12, Nick Braganca 1-0-2, Gabe Copeland 8-3-20. Totals: 34-10-90.
Catholic Memorial: Matthew St. Martin 5-4-16, Ryan Higgins 3-0-7, Peter Gellene 7-0-16, Brycen Thompson 1-1-3, Brandon Bennett 3-0-6, Corey Dolison 1-0-3, Brady McGowan 1-0-3, Eoin Morrissey 1-0-2, Ronan Finn 2-0-4, Graham Horowitz 1-0-3. Totals: 25-5-63.
Halftime: 44-32, Beverly
3-pointers: B — Frost 6, Crowley 3, Landman 2, Copeland; CM — St. Martin 2, Gellene 2, Higgins, Dolison, McGowan, Horowitz.
Records: B 15-0; CM 4-8