BEVERLY — It could’ve been exhaustion or it could’ve been a little bit of puck luck — whatever the reason, the puck refused to rip the twine in overtime Wednesday night.
Rivals Danvers and Beverly both had quality scoring chances in the five-minute 4-on-4 session but had to settle for an entertaining 3-3 draw at Bourque Arena.
Beverly (1-15-1) grabbed a point for just the second time this season. The Panthers led three different times on the night, with the final advantage coming when senior Gavin Lawrence potted a backhander just 1:52 into the third period.
Perhaps the lead was taken too soon, since Danvers (6-7-3) had plenty to time to find yet another tying goal. It came with 8:00 showing on the clock on a third chance opportunity as Mike Delisio jammed in a rebound with assists from Jake Langlais and Jack Flynn.
“That was a great play by Jack Flynn, carrying the puck around the zone and looking to create something,” said Danvers coach Kevin Fessette.
Neither team scored in the remainder of regulation, although Danvers’ Nick Robinson dinged the crossbar when he lifted up a backhand with 30 seconds remaining. Both clubs used their timeouts before offensive zone faceoffs in the last 90 seconds but neither could jam one by the respective goaltenders: Dylan Hunter for the Panthers (31 saves) or Braedyn Oteri for the Falcons (21 stops).
That trend continued in overtime. Beverly had the better of the early chances: freshman Logan Bowen caused a turnover and almost had a clean breakaway, but for the puck hopping off his stick, he still got a shot off saved by Oteri.
A moment later, junior Bradley McAlpine broke in up the wing and fired a hard, low shot that forced Oteri to flash the leg pad.
“We played really well and the big takeaway is besides the goalie, seven of the eight players we’re playing in overtime are underclassmen,” Beverly coach Andy Scott noted. “There’s three freshmen out there with the game on the line and that’s huge in terms of building and experience.”
Danvers had its own chances in the last 3:00 of overtime. The best came off the stick of junior Ty Langlais, who nearly poked it home after having a pass feathered ahead by senior captain Trevor McNeil.
In the early going, Beverly ruled the day. Bobby Massa gave his squad a 1-0 edge with a power play tally early in the opening period. Though Danvers got even on Ty Langlais sick wrister through traffic (assisted by Liam Brooks), the Panthers re-took the lead when Mikey O’Leary got to a rebound in the final minute of the first.
“Credit Beverly for coming to play,” said Fessette. “We didn’t have our skating game early. For the kind of team we want to be, a hard working and skating team, we have to bring it more consistently.”
Robinson made a tremendous individual effort to get the game tied in the second. On the penalty kill, he pounced on a puck pushed ahead by Seamus Cary and outraced two Panthers to finish and make it 2-2 with a shorthanded tally. It remained 2-2 after two despite Beverly having a couple of power plays and a brief (:08) 5-on-3 chance.
“I think what we saw a little bit was a team that’s not used to playing with the lead,” said Scott. “The first period was definitely our best period and you want to build on that. Instead, we were a little bit up and down.”
Still, the Panthers regained the lead in the third only to see Danvers battle back again. The top defensive pairing of Massa, a junior, and Tommy Simeone, a sophomore, were immense for the Orange-and-Black.
“They must have played 30 minutes,” Scott said. “Those guys have been rocks for us.”
Danvers, which is looking to seal up a Division 3 playoff berth, would have liked to earn two more points after topping their rivals earlier in the year. Still grabbing a point after trailing 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 made it a decent night at the rink.
“There were some things, decision wise and in terms of turnovers, that we need to clean up,” Fessette said.
Danvers 3 Beverly 3
at Bourque Arena, Beverly
Beverly 2 0 1 0 3
Danvers 1 1 2 0 3
Scoring summary
First period: B. Bobby Massa (Logan Bowen, Mikey O’Leary), ppg, 6:40; D, Ty Langlais (Liam Brooks), 12:07; B, O’Leary (Ethan Haight, Coby Malionek), 14:01.
Second period: D, Nick Robinson (Seamus Cary), shg, 11:37.
Third period: B, Gavin Lawrence (Tom Simeone), 1:52; D, Mike Delisio (Jack Flynn, Jake Langlais), 8:00.
Overtime: No scoring.
Saves: B, Dylan Hunter x; D, Braedyn Oteri x
Records: B, 1-15-1; D, 6-7-3.