Some young athletes just seem to have that ‘it’ factor; a special blend of talent, passion and drive that allows them to stand out amongst their peers.
Beverly’s Murphy Holden and Maggie Melei fit that description to a T, and were recently rewarded for their hard work on the lacrosse field.
Both rising eighth graders — Holden at nearby Saints Academy and Melei at Brookwood School in neighboring Manchester-by-the-Sea — the Garden City duo were chosen to represent Massachusetts on the prestigious American Select team, home to some of the nation’s top female lacrosse players.
The Laxachusetts club standouts were selected for the Class of 2028 team following a tryout that included over 100 other hopeful candidates before the roster was whittled down to just 21 individuals.
“Maggie is a super fast, tenacious midfielder; she’s definitely one of the top players in the 2028 class,” said Laxachusetts Director Tracey Sullivan. “And Murphy is an unbelievable goalie. She’s going to be a force to be reckoned with, and there was no doubt she would make the team.”
Currently competing for Laxachusetts, Holden and Melei are gearing up for American Select team events, including the Nike G8 tournament in New Jersey July 7-8-9. They’ll represent one of 16 clubs in the country that will be attending the high level tournament.
A few weeks later, the pair will join American Select in Delaware for the US Lacrosse Youth Nationals event held at the DE Turf Sports Complex. The talented tandem will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in the ‘best in class event’ against other elite lacrosse players from all over North America.
If you ask Sullivan, they’re certainly prepared to do just that.
“Maggie is unbelievable on the draw,” said Sullivan. “She is super strong 1-v-1, is one of our leading goal scorers, and is just as strong on the defensive end.
“And Murphy, this is her first year with Laxachusetts and we were so excited to get her,” added Sullivan. “She’s big, tall, loud and confident, which has been incredible for our defense. She has a 75-yard clear and can almost clear the entire field which is pretty remarkable.”
While Holden and Melei have another year before reaching the high school ranks, it’s safe to say they’ll both be names to watch out for in the near future. Simply making it on to the American Select team is quite the honor it itself, and all signs point to a strong summer for the up-and-coming twosome.
