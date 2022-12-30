NORTH ANDOVER — The unbeaten Lawrence boys hoop team was simply too much for their first two opponents at the annual Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic.
Unfortunately for fellow finalist Beverly High, that was once again the case in Friday night's tournament championship at Merrimack College.
The Lancers' relentless defensive pressure and incredible depth wore down the undermanned Panthers, ultimately allowing LHS to run away for an 82-57 victory.
Beverly actually took a seven-point lead out of the gate, only to be outscored by a 35-8 margin for the remainder of the opening half as Lawrence built a 20-point lead by the break.
"They're a lot better than us," admitted Beverly High coach Matt Karakoudas. "The pressure, the fact that they can play 12 guys ... they've been steamrolling everybody that they've been playing and tonight was no different. They were definitely the better team tonight."
Beverly looked like they may be able to compete with the powerhouse Lancers in the early goings of Friday's action. Playing in front of a packed house at Lawler Arena, Ryder Frost got the fans on their feet just minutes in as he threw down a one-handed slam in traffic to give his team a 5-3 lead.
But Frost (11 points, 8 rebounds) was largely held in check the remainder of the evening.
"Ryder is a hell of a player," said Lawrence coach Jesus Moore. "If you've seen him this tournament he's been demolishing people. We just wanted to face guard him, put some length on him and just make every touch hard. Crowd him, throw extra bodies on him; just make everything tough for him. I don't think we stopped him but we slowed him down a little bit."
A triple by Noe Diaz made it 14-7 a few minutes later and forced a Lawrence timeout. It was at that point when the Lancers really turned it on.
Led by tournament MVP Marius Canery (16 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks), Lawrence threw an effective full court press at Beverly, generating numerous turnovers (13 in the first half alone) and fast break opportunities. They held the Panthers to just 18 percent shooting in the first two frames and refused to let up on either end of the floor after the break.
Dylan Crowley (24 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists), who was named a tournament all-star along with Frost, did his best to keep his team in it with some impressive shooting. But Lawrence's depth was just too much; the Lancers had 12 different players find the scoresheet and rotated bodies in and out throughout the night.
Big man Isaiah Ogunbare (15 points, 9 rebounds) was a force down low in the win, while Ryan Grunon canned three of his four triples after intermission en route to 13 points.
Beverly did get some strong minutes from senior Max Hemsey (7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists), who was playing through injury and earned the coaches' award for the tournament following his gutsy performance.
"Max is playing right now with a fully torn UCL in his elbow. That's how much heart he has," said Karakoudas. "He doesn't want to miss the season and I give him so much credit. He's an absolute dog out there; couldn't be more proud of him."
Beverly was playing without key rotational guard Joey Parsons, who was out with an illness, as well as starting point guard and reigning NEC all-star Rook Landman, who continues to nurse an injury.
Lawrence 82, Beverly 57
at Merrimack College
Beverly (3-3): Jacob Klass 0-1-1, Noe Diaz 3-2-9, Max Hemsey 1-5-7, Ryder Frost 4-3-11, Dylan Crowley 7-5-24, Dorien D'Entremont 1-0-3, Mayan Kuot 1-0-2. Totals: 17-16-57.
Lawrence (5-0): Joendy Rosario 1-0-2, Marius Canery 7-2-16, Sebastian Silverio 3-0-8, Ryan Grunon 4-1-13, Obbie Luciano 1-2-5, Isaiah Ogunbare 6-3-15, Jonathan Ocasio 3-2-10, Felix Rosario 0-1-1, Nasiha Perez 2-2-6, Francisco Santana 1-0-2, Igor Gonzalez 1-0-2, Jonathan Perez 0-2-2. Totals: 29-15-82.
Halftime: 42-22, Lawrence
3-pointers: B — Crowley 5, D'Etremont, Diaz; L — Grunon 4, S. Silverio 2, Ocasio 2, Luciano.