Ella Maloblocki remembers going from station to station, making sure that everything was running smoothly on that first day a year ago. Once she saw that it was, she allowed herself a minute to take it all in.
The realization of an idea that the Beverly High student-athlete had the previous Christmas break — start up a summer field hockey clinic for the youth of Beverly and beyond — had come to fruition.
“Honestly, it was super emotional watching it all happen,” said Maloblocki, now a senior-to-be and co-captain of this year’s Beverly High field hockey team along with Lily Shea. “It was so exciting watching my teammates teaching middle schoolers how to play the game and working with them.”
Maloblocki and the Panthers are hosting their second annual Beverly Field Hockey Clinic, to be held July 10-12 on the turf at Beverly High School.
The clinic, which runs each day from 9 a.m. until noon, is open to all players entering grades 5-to-9 of all skill levels and abilities. It costs $75 per player and is open to all players, not just those from Beverly.
Drills, activities, fun games and scrimmages will be held each day, with players broken up into smaller groups based on both their age and ability.
“Our big thing was we wanted to make sure everyone was challenged at the right level,” said Maloblocki, 17, a center back and three-year starter at Beverly High. “One of the questions on our registration form asks about a players’ level of experience as well as their age; we want to pair up the older girls who have played the game before and have some skills, older girls without much playing experience, younger girls with playing experience, and so on.”
There were 42 players who took part in last year’s camp, and Maloblocki said she’s hoping to get at least that many, if not more, this summer.
Maloblocki didn’t start playing field hockey in seventh grade, she said, partly because she wasn’t introduced into the sport before Beverly Middle School started a new program that year.
“Once I started playing I really fell in love with the sport,” said Maloblocki, who thanked Beverly High athletic director Dan Keefe for use of the school’s field turf to run the three-day clinic. “But I was bummed it took me so long to have discovered it, because there wasn’t opportunities for girls my age in Beverly.
“That was my big inspiration for this clinic: if I can provide a way for younger girls to try the sport, I think it’ll be beneficial for both them and the future of Beverly High field hockey.”
Danielle Hartford, who played at Salem State, coached at the club level now heads up the Beverly Middle School program, helped Maloblocki get the clinic up and running. She’ll help at the clinic once again this summer with Maloblocki and many members of the BHS varsity, including Shea, Liz Wilder, Keira Day, Mia Bazin, Madeline LeBlanc, Morgan Linskey and Julie O’Connor, among others.
Beverly High head coach Trish Murphy and assistant coach Shannon Silvestri are planning to come and talk to the girls, said Maloblocki, and junior varsity coach Stephanie Giunta will be there to help run stations as well.
Even some graduated Beverly High players who took part in last year’s inaugural clinic — Brooke Davies, Noelle McLane, Kyla Hart-Perron, Cerys Murphy, Amelia Massa, Jenn Pelletier, and Sophie Rogers — enjoyed it so much that they told Maloblocki they want to come back and work it again this July.
“I think the kids last year had a great experience,” said Maloblocki, “and I’m looking forward to another great clinic this summer.”
■■■
For further information on the Beverly Field Hockey Clinic, please email Ella Maloblocki at maloblockie@bhsconnect.org, or to register go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe0-Yoc-kekUAnG0gdWNYS5_GQ5pFW9ddhRC5vEzs3zrVJ74w/viewform.
