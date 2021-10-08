BEVERLY -- First the portable lights brought in for the occasion came on early in the fourth quarter.
The Beverly High field hockey team's offense soon followed.
Junior Brooke Davies converted a feed from senior captain Jamie DuPont with nine minutes to play, enabling the Panthers to earn a 2-2 tie with a strong Lynnfield team on Senior Day Friday.
This was the first of two games on the Forti Field turf on this day under temporary lights, which were brought in for Thursday and Friday so that a pair of soccer games, as well as Friday's field hockey game and corresponding football game, could be played under the halogens.
"This was a fantastic game for us against a very good non-league opponent. I really liked the way we played and kept battling until we tied it up," longtime Beverly head coach Trish Murphy said.
"I thought we played well throughout the entire game," she added. "It was a vast improvement of how we played earlier in the week, even dating back to last week."
Junior goaltender Amelia Massa had one of her best games of the season, finishing with a dozen saves.
Beverly, now 3-5-4 on the season, took an early 1-0 lead when DuPont scored her second goal of the season, with junior forward Noelle McLane assisting. While the hosts maintained possession for most of the contest, they had trouble putting another one into the back of the opposing net. Meanwhile, the visiting Pioneers (now 6-2-3) managed to score twice to take a 2-1 lead heading into the final quarter.
With the Orange-and-Black on the attack, DuPont hit Davies with a pass. Heading towards the net, Davies' shot was deflected high in the circle and went past the Lynnfield goaltender's right side for the equalizer.
"Jamie was playing up (on offense, as opposed to more of a defensive midfield role) to help us generate some offense today, and she certainly did that," said Murphy. "She has a great eye to make that transition, and when she fed Brooke on that play Brooke got the shot off at the right time, and we got the right deflection."
Sophomore Ella Maloblocki had a strong game defensively for the Panthers, while Murphy recognized junior midfielder Kyla Perron-Hart for "having her strongest game of the season. She was all over the place making plays."