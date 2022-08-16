BEVERLY — The high school football season is nearly upon us — and the Beverly High boosters program is doing everything they can to help their team get ready for opening night.
On Monday afternoon at Beverly Golf & Tennis, those football boosters held their annual golf tournament, with all proceeds going directly towards the Panthers’ gridiron program. It was certainly a successful return to action after boosters president Shanin Copeland and Co. were unable to host the event last summer due to ongoing issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, a total of 108 golfers teed it up for the scramble format competition, complete with exciting add-ons such as long drive, closest to the pin and putting contests, as well as a full buffet lunch, raffle drawings and a silent auction. When it was all said and done, the boosters had raised upwards of $10,000 for their beloved program.
“It was a great success,” said Copeland. “We started off very small and we got a little scared with how the numbers were looking but we ended up with 108 golfers which is blowing it out of the water.”
Former boosters president Dan Marchand and his teammates Chris Murphy, Ryan Lahey and Greg Campbell came in with the day’s lowest score at 14-under par (55) to earn the rights to the tournament’s trophy for the next year. They were followed closely by runner-ups Mick Tierney, Dan Maclead, Dave Hutchinson and Dan Biggliotta (56). Kim Leonard, Jamie Leonard, Liz Glavin and Pam Kolbert topped all women’s golfers with a 68.
In the long drive competition, Buzz Crofts had the furthest poke at well over 300 yards, while Jackie Hulbert took that honor for the women’s division. Gary Blatterberg and Hulbert won the closest to the pin competition.
A number of generous sponsors contributed to the event, while Peabody’s Golf Lounge 18, an indoor practice facility, set up a shot tracer on the first hole tee box that gave golfers an analyzed look at their swings. As always, head professional David Dionne and his crew at Beverly Golf & Tennis did a tremendous job hosting the event and the course was in excellent condition despite the drought conditions that have fried many courses around the area this summer.
“They always go above and beyond to make things successful for us and they’re so easy to work with,” said Copeland. “I encourage everybody to come and use this venue; they’ve done a great job reinventing themselves here.”
Everyone in attendance is truly passionate about the Beverly community and their high school’s football team, and that reality was on full display Monday afternoon.
“I’m really excited to have fans fully back this year coming up,” said Copeland. “Even though last year we opened it up, it was still scary for people to come out and be a part of that so I’m really hoping that the young, the old and the new comes out and supports these boys this fall. You can see we have tons of people here that have been involved with Beverly football (including the class of 1970 as well as current Panthers football coach Jeff Hutton), and I just want them to be able to feel that sense of community as well.”
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.