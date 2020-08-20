The annual Roy C. Norden Beverly Football Boosters Golf Tournament took place at Beverly Golf & Tennis Club this week.
Team Swish, made up of Tim Moreland, Kevin Gannon, Joe Tassinari and Brad Sullivan, won the the Men's Division title. Second place went to the This Putt's For You foursome of: Pete Avila, Sean Barror, Steve Costa and Bill Hamor.
In the Men's/Women's Division, The Rangers team of Carole Campbell, Chris Murphy, Kristine Murphy and Dan Marchand came out victorious. Clubbed To Death, comprised of Amy Plakanas, Heather McIntire, Stephen Pruell and Brian Maloblocki, came in second place.
Kevin Gannon captured the Men's Closest To The Pin honors, and Heather McIntire had the Women's Longest Drive. Also, the winning 50/50 raffle ticket number was 3702365.
One hundred percent of the proceeds from the tournament go to the Beverly High football program.