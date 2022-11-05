BEVERLY — The salvaging of Beverly High's 2022 football season is well underway.
Converted fullback Brendan McCarron ran for 85 yards, fellow fullback Logan Petrosino added 70, and junior quarterback Brian Kessel threw for 166 yards and three scores — two to senior captain Matt Sopp — as the Panthers won their second straight game, defeating Winchester, 28-14, in a non-playoff game Saturday afternoon.
On a brilliant, unseasonably warm (73 degrees) November day with falling leaves swirling around Hurd Stadium, the Orange-and-Black (2-6 overall) never trailed while wrapping up Winchester ballcarriers from breaking off chunk plays time after time.
Beverly also avoided many of the mistakes that have cost them all season — untimely penalties, missed assignments, failure to move the football consistently — to give them the momentum they hoped to have heading into their final two contests of the season.
"The seniors have bought into laying the foundation for the next wave of players," said head coach Jeff Hutton. "They decided after our Marblehead game and before Swampscott, 'We're not going to be selfish. We're going to (bring) this program back for the future."
Sopp, who has been Beverly's best player game-in and game-out on both sides of the ball, pulled in a 44-yard touchdown pass from Kessel on the opening drive of the third quarter to give the hosts the lead for good, 14-7. His 8-yard reception in the fourth quarter increased the Panthers' advantage to 21 points.
Kessel also found the squad's other captain, Devon Smalls, by the right pylon for a 4-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the second quarter.
As someone who started the season as a tight end, McCarron — who has missed time this season with both COVID and mononucleosis — used his leg strength to push the pile Saturday and gain tough yardage each of his 13 carries. Senior lineman Lucas Tremblay threw a great open field block on McCarron's best run, a 29-yard scamper.
"He's one of our dudes," Hutton said of McCarron. "We moved him (from TE) to B-back (i.e., wingback) because he's great blocking down. But we lost our two F-backs this week, and he and Logan popped in there."
Petrosino had the Panthers' other score, a smart 22-yard run around right end in which he found a lane, ran the defender into his blocker and took off down the sideline easily.
Drew Fowler had four extra point kicks for the winners, who received fumble recoveries from Osman Solano and Jackson Champlain.
Beverly 28, Winchester 14
at Hurd Stadium, Beverly
Winchester (2-7);0;7;0;7;14
Beverly (2-6);0;7;14;7;28
Scoring summary
B-Devon Smalls 4 pass from Brian Kessel (Drew Fowler kick)
W-Jack Costello 5 pass from Harry Lowenstein (Kieran Corr kick)
B-Matt Sopp 44 pass from Kessel (Fowler kick)
B-Logan Petrosino 22 run (Fowler kick)
B-Sopp 8 pass from Kessel (Fowler kick)
W-Dan Killian 47 pass from Jack Centurelli (Corr kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Winchester — Ryan Doucette 12-67, Jack Centurelli 8-41, Gianni DePrimeo 1-1, Harry Lowenstein 2-(-6); Beverly — Brendan McCarron 13-85, Logan Petrosino 10-70, Brian Kessel 3-22, Devon Smalls 4-17, Osman Solano 1-(-5).
PASSING: Winchester — Lowenstein 6-13-54-0-0, Centurelli 3-5-66-1-0; Beverly — Kessel 12-17-166-3-0.
RECEIVING: Winchester — Dan Killian 1-45, Easton Halsey 3-34, Jack Costello 3-30, DePrimeo 1-7, Joe McCabe 1-4; Beverly — Matt Sopp 4-72, Daniel Conant 1-28, Petrosino 2-28, Smalls 4-23, Jack Consedine 1-15.