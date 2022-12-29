NORTH READING — Foul shots ultimately made the difference in the first of two battles within a six-day span between Northeastern Conference girls basketball rivals Beverly and Danvers.
Danvers will be looking to avenge Thursday night’s 41-36 loss to the Panthers in the consolation game of the North Reading Holiday Tournament when they travel to the Garden City next Tuesday. The Falcons made just five field goals in this one while Beverly connected on 10 ... accounting for the final margin of victory.
In a physical, hard fought battle, senior captain Abby Ruggieri led the Panthers with 15 points. Her team took the lead late in the opening quarter and never relinquished it.
“Facing Danvers is my favorite game to play,” said Ruggieri, who was named to the All Tourney Team along with Djoko for Danvers. “We needed everyone to contribute tonight, and they did. You feel off that energy, and hope we’re building toward the next one.”
The contest was tied three times in the early going until freshman Angie Djoko made a pair of foul shots to give the Falcons a brief lead. But Ruggieri answered with the next six to put Beverly ahead, 14-10, after the opening quarter. Danvers kept it close, but could never regain the lead.
“It was a pretty even game,’ said Beverly (2-3) head coach Seth Stantial. “We’d make a small run and then they’d have one, so it was close all the way. We weren’t perfect, but god enough to win.
“Ruggieri had the best game of her career: scoring, blocking out, and rebounding. Nikki Erricola (8 points) made great decisions at point guard and had a huge steal that led to a basket, too.”
By halftime the Panthers had built up a 26-17 cushion by breaking the Danvers press and moving the ball around to find the open person. Ruggieri continued to provide the spark along with fellow captains Erricola, Nylah Ollivierre, and Olivia Griffin.
The biggest lead for the winners was 10 points late in the second quarter before Danvers went on a 7-2 run that carried over to the third quarter. Ellie Anderson (9 points) , Reese Holland (4), and Kaylee Marsello (6) cut the deficit to five (26-21) before Stantial called a time out. It paid off when Erricola drained a 3-pointer and later put back a rebound to send her team into the final eight minutes with an 8-point lead.
“We’re a team that has been starting slow but coming alive in the second half, playing with more priority on both defense and offense,” said Falcons coach Dave Chisholm, his team now 2-2 after the loss. “We’re not consistent enough, not good enough yet to come back when we go down by 10 points. We were able to cut it to six or even four, but then have a mental lapse and give up an easy basket.
“Foul shooting killed us; I think we were 5-for-18,” he added. “If we had made 50 percent we’d win the game. It’s discouraging, but the girls continue to work hard.”
The Falcons never quit and kept fighting all the way. They were able to close the gap to four a couple of times in the final frame led by Djoko, but each time the Panthers scored or made shots from the line to stay ahead. Anderson used her speed to quickly get the ball up the court, but they were seldom able to penetrate the tough defense.
Lauren Caley chipped in with 7 points, and Mia Bilotti had 6 for the winners.
“Nylah (Ollivierre) always has great hustle, Olivia (Griffin) dove on the floor for balls and pops right back up, and Nikki (Erricola) does it all,” said Ruggieri. “We have great chemistry on this team, and really love each other.”
Beverly 41, Danvers 36
at North Reading High School
BEVERLY: Bilotti 3-0-6, Caley 3-1-7, Griffin 1-1-3, Young 0-0-0, Ollivierre 0-2-2, Mueller 0-0-0, Michaud 0-0-0, Erricola 3-1-8, Ruggieri 5-5-15. tOTALS 15-10-41.
DANVERS: Anderson 4-1-9, Godfried 0-0-0, McCullough 0-0-0, Flynn 1-0-2, Marsello 3-0-6, Holland 2-0-4, Robinson 0-0-0, Djoko 4-4-12, Brown 1-0-3 tOTALS 15-5-36.
Halftime: Beverly, 26-17.
3-Pointers: Beverly, Erricola; Danvers, Brown.
Records: Beverly 2-3, Danvers 2-2
