BEVERLY — Start fast.
Hockey players dream about it, hockey coaches hope for it and hockey fans can’t wait to see it.
Hitting their stride on time in all three periods was the key for the Beverly High girls in Wednesday’s convincing 7-0 win over Masconomet at Bourque Arena. The Panthers lit the lamp in the first three shifts of all three stanzas, setting the tone as they improved to 3-2-2 and extended their unbeaten streak to three games.
“I look at it as a complete team effort,” head coach Matt Lampert said. “The girls played hard, they played well and when you see so many different kids chipping in that’s always a great feeling.”
In some ways it was a night of firsts for the Panthers. Senior captain Jamie Dupont, making her second start in goal, earned her first varsity win and shutout with ten saves. Beverly’s defense was suffocating in front of her and she was never really tested; blue liner Caroline Horn, a freshman, netted her first varsity goal, defenders Kaylee Rich and Ashley Freitas has assists and veteran Sadia Papamechail had her usual strong all-around game out back.
“They were way more physical than us,” said Masconomet coach Ryan Sugar, his team now 2-4. “We really didn’t get any quality shots, at all, and part of that was Beverly played great physically and really good defensively.”
Senior captain Kayleigh Crowell had a pair of goals for Beverly, netting the game-winner only 97 seconds into the first period. She scored at the 94 second mark of the third period and Beverly’s early goal in second came at the 90 second mark scored by freshman Bradie Arnold.
“That was an issue, for sure,” Sugar said of the early goals in all three frames. “We were going up hill every time.”
Arnold, who’s been centering the top line with DuPont minding the net, had a breakout game with two goals and two assists. Her wingers were also tremendous: junior captain Shea Nemeskal scored in the first period and assisted on three tallies and sophomore Halle Greenleaf had a multi-point effort with a goal plus an assist.
“I do think they’re playing with confidence. All the lines are,” Lampert said. “We did a lot of things well tonight, blocked a lot of shots. We’ve been improving every game and as a coach, that’s what you want to see.”
Mackenzie Cronin made 10 saves for the Chieftains and Maddie Dupuis was busy in the last 11 minutes, stopping eight. The youngsters on the Chieftains hung in there, with 14 of 20 skaters being in 7th, 8th or 9th grade; Allie LaCava, Charlie Roberto, Bella Campbell, Bella Flinn and Charlotte Leiss were among the highlights.
“Things just didn’t click,” Sugar said. “There were times in the third period where we moved the puck a little bit better, but we couldn’t find any shooting lanes. We’ve got to keep working and improving.”
It was a crisp game that was penalty free through two periods and didn’t see either team cash in on special teams in the third.
Beverly 7, Masconomet 0
at Bourque Arena, Beverly
Masconomet 0 0 0 0
Beverly 2 2 3 7
Scoring summary
First period: B. Kayleigh Crowell (Meghan Ryan, Ashley Freitas), 1:37; B, Shea Nemeskal (Bradie Arnold), 2:33.
Second period: B, Arnold (Nemeskal, Halle Greenleaf), 1:30; B, Caroline Horn (Arnold), 8:31.
Third period: B, Crowell (Kaylee Rich, Emily Mahoney), 1:34; B, Arnold (Nemeskal), 7:53; B, Greenleaf (Nemeskal, Arnold), 14:03.
Saves: B, Jamie Dupont 10; M, Mackenzie Cronin 10, Maddie Dupuis 8.
Records: B, 3-2-2; M, 2-4-0.