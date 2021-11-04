SALEM — As time ticked away in Thursday’s Division 1 girls soccer statewide tournament opener, the Beverly girls soccer team never appeared to tire. The Panthers, chasing a goal for the vast majority of the game, threw everything they had at the Methuen net with a fairly torrid pace in the second half.
Somehow, some way, the Rangers kept the ball out of the net.
Methuen, a somewhat deceiving No. 34 seed as Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 champs, shaded the No. 31 Panthers, 2-1, on a 40-degree night at Bertram Field in Salem. Beverly (8-9-1) had an 11-0 edge in shots on goal in the final 40 minutes, but Methuen keeper Sam Pfeil stood her ground and made 16 total saves to send her squad to the next round.
“They’re a strong, compact team that played really well together defensively, so it was tough to crack them down a goal,” said Beverly head coach Samantha Charest. “It’s kind of the story of our season. We’ll possess the ball a ton and not have the goals to show for it; a lot of our wins were 1-0 and in a Division 1 playoff situation that’s a tough score line to go after.”
The Rangers (10-3-5 and headed to Bishop Feehan on Monday in the next round) took the lead for good when Kiera Fitzpatrick found herself uncovered at the back post with 12 minutes left in the first half. She finished a perfect cross to put her team ahead for the second time. Methuen had netted the opening goal at the 26-minute mark when Courtnee Pickles sent a high lofting shot in from 25 yards up the sideline.
Beverly senior Kayleigh Crowell got her Panthers even only three minutes later. Crowell won an errant clear, dribbled through a defender and finished to make it 1-1 with an unassisted tally. It was the ninth of the year for the NEC All-Conference selection.
Throughout the second half, Beverly had similar looks at the goal. Izzy Sullivan put a shot between the crossbar and the football goal post, inches from the equalizer, at one point. A perfect pass from Grace Fitzgerald to Crowell created a chance that also nicked the top bar and Pfeil smothered nearly a dozen others.
“She’s a strong, tall keeper and the scouting report said she’d save almost all the high shots. If we took 20 shots, probably 19 of them were looking top corner,” Charest said. “With that kind of stingy defense, we probably needed to be more selective in our shots.”
Mia Bilotti, a sophomore, played well in creating chances on the wing. Defensively, senior Olivia Merritt and freshman Samantha Fogarty did a good job matching Methuen’s physical intensity.
Though the Panthers couldn’t snare their first playoff win since 2014, they won their final two regular season games to qualify and make sure the program’s streak of 10 straight playoff appearances continued.
“I always said we want to peak in November, not September, and this team was playing some of its best soccer in November,” said Charest, who pointed out the leadership her seniors provided to a young group that at times started four freshmen.
Crowell, Merritt, Emily Stillwell, Anna Carbone and Izzy DeMarco will be missed.
“The goal for every class is to leave the team a little better than they found it and in a lot of ways they did that. They got through the pandemic together and led a young group. They’re fantastic kids and close knit,” Charest said. “I always tell them to try to be the kids they needed when they were freshman and I think they did really did that for these kids.”