BEVERLY — Over their last few practices, the Beverly High girls lacrosse team has really focused on taking it one play at a time. They've honed in on possessing the ball better, executing the task in front of them at that very moment, and not getting caught looking ahead.
In Monday's home game against rival Danvers, that mentality paid off.
Thanks to a string of four consecutive goals before halftime to gain separation, as well as a late onslaught to stave off a Falcon rally, Beverly came away with an impressive 15-10 win.
Lily Shea scored five goals and dished out four assists in the win to lead the charge.
"We've been talking all week about how important possession is," said Panthers' head coach Courtney McKallagat, her team now 7-5. "It's about maintaining possession, even if it's just simple passes to each other to build momentum for something bigger. And the girls took that to heart today."
Danvers (now 8-4) shot out to a quick lead, scoring on their first possession as Jordan Turcotte hooked up with Ellie Anderson for the latter's first of seven goals. The two squads then traded goals as things became knotted at three apiece.
And then, the Panthers made their run.
Led by some terrific work in the circle from both Shea and Lauren Caley, the Panthers possessed the ball, got out in transition, and found the back of the net with regularity. When they couldn't get a good look on the run, they patiently set up their offense, found the open player and let loose high percentage shots.
The timely execution led to those four unanswered goals in the final five minutes of the opening half, and Danvers was never quite able to recover.
"We did not possess the ball leading up to that," Danvers head coach Nico Prandi said of what went wrong during that decisive Panthers' surge. "They beat us on the draws, they beat us on the ground balls and they were just out-hustling us, out-possessing us. They just played very smart, good lacrosse and (defensively) we weren't using our feet as much as we should so we went man down which doesn't help."
While Shea led the team in scoring and facilitating, her connection with Caley was vastly important to their success. The two talents hooked up for goals on multiple occasions, and their combined length and athleticism presented challenges for the Falcons' D.
Caley finished the game with a hat trick and two assists.
"They're good friends off the lacrosse field so it's an easy connection to bring on to the field," McKallagat said of Caley and Shea. "They've been working a lot on the draw together, going against each other in practice, and then in the attacking zone we've been working on some set pieces and they're translating some of those sets into motion play. It's nice to see that they're easily able to connect with each other like that."
Kayleigh Crowell (3 goals, 1 assist) was also instrumental in the win on both sides of the field, as was Angelina Mazzone (goal, 2 assists), who moved to midfield from her usual attack position and shined.
Jenna Schweizer added a goal and an assist while Samantha Sprissler had two goals.
On the other side, Danvers made a valiant comeback attempt down the stretch. Anderson was particularly effective, firing home four of her game-high seven markers in the second half to make things interesting.
The Falcons got to within two (12-10) with about five minutes to play, only to see Beverly score the final three goals of the game to effectively seal the deal.
"She's been a workhorse," Prandi said of Anderson. "She busts her butt in the middle of the field, gets us the ball and plays great defense. On offense she takes care of it and is able to put the team on her shoulders many times. She's shifty, quick and definitely has the desire to do well."
Kaylee Rich, Savannah Botthof and Turcotte had the other Danvers goals.