BEVERLY — The Northeastern Conference is shaping up to be uber-competitive on the girls lacrosse front this spring — and Monday's clash between rivals Beverly and Danvers was unmistakable proof of that.
Battling in rainy conditions in a rare 10 a.m. start, both sides did more than enough to come out on top. It was a battle of similar playing styles, with both the Falcons and Panthers regularly slowing down the pace and working for the best shot within their settled attack.
The back-and-forth affair came down to the final minutes, with a pair of late goals from sophomore Joselyn Silva ultimately allowing the hosts to escape with a 13-12 victory.
Beverly (now 5-2) was without a handful of key players, including the program-record holder for points in a season, Lily Shea. But others stepped up in a big way to help the Orange-and-Black get over the hump and close things out.
"I think a lot of it was adjusting. We have some key players that are out on school trips, exchanges and things, so it was just about finding our stride and figuring out what was going to work for us without those pieces that are usually key to our puzzle," said Panthers' head coach Courtney McKallagat.
"We had some big plays from Claire Brean and Samantha Sprissler, stepping up into positions where we needed them to be," she added. "So them finding their groove was huge, especially in the second half."
Brean dished out some pretty assists in the win and handled the ball effectively, adding a goal late in the second half that tied things at 10-10. Meanwhile, Sprissler erupted for a game-high five goals, including the equalizer with four minutes to play that put the Panthers in position to seal it.
A minute after Sprissler sent home her final marker of the day, Silva drew a free position shot and made no mistake, firing it to the back of the net for a 12-11 Beverly lead with three minutes to play. She followed that up on the very next possession, using her speed to weave through the defense before rifling one in for a two-goal advantage for the hosts.
Danvers' Jordan Bartlett (2 goals) answered to trim the deficit to one with 19 seconds left, but the Falcons were unable to secure the ensuing draw and time ran out.
"As a sophomore it is amazing to see what she's able to put on her back and just mentally be in every play of the game," McKallagat said of Silva's performance. "She never gets frazzled despite the call or whatever happens in the moment; she might say something, but is able to quickly put that behind her and move on to the next play. I think she learned a lot of that from Kaleigh Crowell last year, just that the next play is the best play."
After going into the half facing a 5-4 deficit, the Falcons came out firing after the break. Ellie Anderson opened things up with one of her four goals, Savannah Botthof (3 goals) followed suit, and Anderson tallied another one to put her team ahead 7-5 in the blink of an eye.
After Sprissler knotted things back up with consecutive tallies, Anderson and Kaylee Rich responded with goals to make it a 9-7 Falcons' advantage with 12 minutes left. Danvers (now 2-2) wound up holding two-goal leads on three separate occasions down the stretch, but Beverly always seemed to have the answer.
"I think the biggest lesson and what we've been focusing on already for a couple of games is just how valuable possession is and recognizing that they can hang with any NEC team as long as they have the ball," said Falcons' head coach Nico Prandi.
"We shot ourselves in the foot over and over again today. So it's simple: just limit the mental mistakes, turnovers, forcing a pass, not using our feet, being offsides, not protecting our sticks ... all the little things that if you take away then all of a sudden you win the game."
Lauren Caley and Jenna Schweizer each added two goals for Beverly to aid in the win. Freshman goalie Madeline Reynolds made some terrific stops and controlled the defense from the back.
For Danvers, Maddie Chase had a cutch late goal to put her team up one, while Jordan Turcotte also put one in and added a couple of assists.
Both Turcotte and Anderson, the team's top point earners, were nursing injuries throughout the game, with the former forced to move from midfield to attack in an effort to conserve energy.