BEVERLY — The importance of mental health among student-athletes can't be understated.
Beverly High junior standout Lauren Caley, who leads a mental health awareness club at school, knows that all too well. And when she came up with the idea of hosting a girls lacrosse game to help spread awareness, her coach, Courtney McKallagat, and Marblehead High coach Annie Madden and her own team didn't hesitate.
Together, they used Monday's Northeastern Conference matchup in The Garden City as a fundraiser for mental health through Morgan's Message, selling 50/50 raffle tickets and donning shirts to further illuminate the cause.
"I know Annie supports stuff like that, so I reached out to her and said 'How about we do this?' And they took it on full force with us," said McKallagat. "We raised a bunch of money at their place and then the 50/50 raffle here today, but mostly it was about bringing awareness to our girls that the mental health part of sports is just as important as the physical part."
Madden echoed her fellow coach's sentiment.
"The message is that we're here as two programs coming together to support the fact that mental health is at the forefront in our country right now," she said. "We want to make sure that we're taking care of the girls that we care so passionately about."
While both teams united for the same cause, there was still a game to be played. And like many of the early NEC clashes this spring, it was a battle.
Behind sophomore midfielder Joselyn Silva, who finished with six goals and an assist, Beverly started off hot and held a seven-goal lead at halftime. But like they have all season the Magicians didn't wilt, roaring back after recess to make a real push before ultimately dropping a 13-8 decision.
With players returning from a recent school exchange program trip, the host Panthers were back at full strength and played a smart, well balanced game to earn the victory.
"Having those girls back and letting them get their feet underneath them heading into the second half of the season was great," said McKallagat, her team now 8-4. "But the execution of plays was great.
"In the second half we really wanted to work on situations for later in the season, where we're going to need to hold the ball and then execute off of a long hold. Working on those things that we need to work on against a great defense in Marblehead, you just don't always get those opportunities."
Marblehead got on the board first, but Beverly quickly responded with a goal of their own. Three consecutive strikes gave the Panthers a 4-1 lead, which eventually ballooned to 10-3 by halftime.
The story of the first half belonged to Silva. With a goal midway through the frame, she surpassed 100 career points in front of the home crowd.
"That was huge," said McKallagat.
Later in the contest, freshman goalie Madeline Reynolds secured her 100th career save. She came up with some terrific stops down the stretch to help her team fend off the Magicians.
"She's stepped into a role that I don't know if she thought she'd be in this year, but she's doing a great job with it," McKallagat said of Reynolds (8 saves). "For a kid that didn't even start at the beginning of the year to have that many saves under her belt as a freshman is pretty phenomenal."
Caley added three goals and an assist in the win, as did Samantha Sprissler. Panther teammate Lily Shea scored once and added a helper.
For Marblehead, which scored three straight goals to open the second half and got to within four late in action, it was another learning experience for a young team that's gradually finding its stride. The Magicians have won just two games, but have faced a challenging schedule and were rewarded for that reality by falling comfortably inside the top 32 of the most recent MIAA power rankings.
"I think the biggest thing about our team is that we've got a lot of fight," said Madden. "That's something that I'm most proud of, that every single game that we've been in we've fought until the very last whistle."
Marblehead utilized a balanced attack in the setback. Lucy Wales, Sydney Langton, Ramona Gillett and Maddie Forbes each scored two goals (with Gillett also tallying an assist). The Magicians had their senior goalie Kate Santesanio back between the posts as well, replacing freshman Addie Lydon who more than held down the fort in her absence.
It's been a tough season thus far in terms of wins and losses for the Magicians, but they've proven they can compete with good teams. The victories will come, and Madden firmly believes her team is on the right track.
"What we're learning is how to continue to make adjustments and play smart lacrosse," she said. "That comes with time. We didn't win the first half today, but the second half things started to come together for us and I think the future continues to bright. I think that we're coming back into this second half of the season and really are going to put things together."