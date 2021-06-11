The Beverly girls tennis team hosted league rival Winthrop on Friday with a chance to clinch a winning record as they head down the regular season stretch.
Not only did the Panthers accomplish that goal, but they did so in impressive fashion, sweeping their NEC counterpart 5-0 to move to 7-5 on the spring. With one match remaining against Marblehead on Monday, Beverly now hopes to go out with a bang before awaiting their seed in the upcoming state tournament.
As was the case on Friday, Beverly's winning squad has turned in consistent performances all season long. Co-captains Elise Carsey, a junior, and Makayla Del Rosario (a senior), have held down the No. 1 and No. 2 singles slots, respectively, while sophomore Rebecca Curley has been steady at No. 3. In doubles action, sophomores Abby Ruggieri and Natalie Reynolds have already formed great chemistry; the same can be said for the No. 2 doubles tandem of sophomore Emily Jeremiq and freshman Clea Shumria.
Head coach Phil Freiberger has been pleased with the young team's effort and progress as the year's rolled on, saying "the girls have had a great season and have been improving every week."