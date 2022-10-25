Things didn't go exactly as planned for the Beverly High golf team at Tuesday's Division 2 state championship.
The Panthers, who went unbeaten during the regular season before capturing last week's Div. 2 North sectional title, finished alone in fifth place at Maplegate Country Club in Bellingham. Their final score of 308 total strokes would normally put them in contention for at least a runner-up finish, but the competition on this particular day was incredibly stiff.
Nonetheless, it was another fantastic run for a Beverly team that also won its third consecutive Northeastern Conference title.
"It was an awesome experience," said Panthers' senior standout Aidan LeBlanc. "I embrace the team aspect of golf so much and having good people around (me) on that team just made it even better. We all played our hardest, but that's the game of golf."
LeBlanc was on his game once again, finishing in a tie for third place individually with a one-under par 71. Dylan Hunter also turned in a strong performance with a 77, as did Ian Paddock with a 79. Will Ryan (81), Jack Ryan (88) and Ryan Avila (97) rounded out the Panthers' scoring.
Old Rochester (302) narrowly escaped with the trophy, finishing just one stroke ahead of both Bishop Stang and Duxbury. Concord-Carlisle was fourth at 307.
Masconomet also competed in the season finale, finishing in 10th place at 334. Jack Mertz came in with a solid 79 to lead the way, followed by Tyler Feldberg (82), Cole Velardo (84), Logan McKenna (90) and Max DeMayo (90).
"Just qualifying was a pretty big deal for us," said Masco head coach Hector Longo. "We lost three of the top six from last year including our No. 1 Chris O'Grady (now at Saint Anselm). We also lost Tommy Sacco to graduation and AJ Sacco to prep school. So these guys really delivered down the stretch.
"The future is solid," added Longo. "Feldberg is back next year as a senior. Velardo is only a freshman and is a rising star in the game."
The lone other local to compete in Div. 2 competition was Marblehead's Matt Weed — and the senior standout delivered one final impressive outing. Weed carded a 76 (4-over par) to finish in a tie for 16th out of 87 players in the field.
Patrick Ginnerty of St. Bernard's claimed the individual crown with a sizzling 4-under par 68.
###
In Division 1, St. John's Prep junior star Terry Manning fired a smooth 74 (2-over par) at host Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill to finish in a tie for third place. His impressive showing garnered him a spot in the National Tournament as an individual.
"He had a shot to win it for sure; I love his chances for next year," Eagles' head coach Brian Jasiak said of Manning.
Fellow Eagles Eli Tripodis and Tripp Hollister fired an 82 and 87, respectively.