Beverly hangs on to top Marblehead, improves to 8-0

MARBLEHEAD — Just last week, the Beverly High boys basketball team went into Marblehead and pulled away in the second half for a convincing double-digit triumph.
On Friday night the Northeastern Conference rivals met again, and — this time it was either squad's game to win.
With his team trailing by two with just over two minutes to play, senior Cam Jones was inserted back into the lineup for Beverly. The intelligent captain found his spot in the corner, received a pass and immediately relayed it to a wide open Treston Abreu, who calmly swished a three-pointer to put the Panthers back in front by one.
It was the spark that led the unbeaten Orange-and-Black to an eventual 56-54 triumph over the Magicians.
"In a late game situation like that, I know I can trust Cam even if he's been out for a while," said Beverly head coach Matt Karakoudas. "He'll always be in the right spot, and in a late game situation that means a lot."
The play was certainly monumental to the end result, but didn't completely seal the victory by any means.
Just a few possessions later, Marblehead's Tyrone Countrymon was able to tie things back up with a free throw in the waning seconds, setting up a frantic finish at the other end of the court. It appeared the Magicians had garnered a clutch defensive stop to send the game to overtime, but Panthers' leading scorer Gabe Copeland corralled a rebound underneath and was fouled in the process.
The sophomore cashed both freebies and with just 1.8 seconds left on the clock from there, Marblehead was unable to get off a clean look as time expired.
"I thought Marblehead played a great game. I think they're one of the tougher teams in the conference, and you know every time you play them it's going to be a dogfight," said Karakoudas, his team now 8-0. "They play so hard, they're well-coached and I just love playing against them. I already asked coach G (Giardi) if we could meet up a third time before the season's over, so we might run it back a third time in Beverly ... which I'm pretty excited for."
The back-and-forth affair had it all: scoring sprees by both teams, physical play inside, clutch jump shots, and of course a down-to-the-wire finish. But with the game on the line, it was the sophomore Copeland's two clutch free throws that were ultimately the difference.
"When Gabe went to the free throw line, I knew those were good," said Karakoudas. "He's the type of player that wants to be in that spot. A lot of guys would shy away from it, but he would want to be at the line and that's the difference for that type of player."
Copeland finished the evening with a team-best 16 points, but only two of those (the free throws) came in the final quarter.
Starting from the top, it was Marblehead who took control early and often. Noah Mann got his team rolling with some unselfish play at the point guard position in the opening quarter, getting to the rim as well and scoring all six of his points in the first eight minutes. That helped the Magicians' take a 17-11 lead after one.
But the second quarter belonged to Beverly. The Panthers exploded for 23 points in the frame to take a nine point lead at recess, and they did so with a tremendous defensive effort and strong transition game.
Dylan Crowley scored six of his 15 points in the second quarter alone, Ryder Frost got loose for a pair of key 3-balls, Copeland scored five in the stanza and overall, the Panthers did a terrific job defending Marblehead's top scorer Hunter Fleming (just four points in the first half).
At one point Beverly had reeled off 11 straight points and it appeared they might once again run away with things. But credit to Marblehead, who kept their foot on the gas and were able to climb their way back into the ballgame.
"I think we played with a lot more energy (than last week's loss to Beverly)," said Marblehead coach Mike Giardi. "We didn't have a lot of shots that fell in that game and we really got cold for a long stretch; today we did as well but our kids didn't give up and they fought all the way back."
While Fleming wasn't able to get going in the first 16 minutes, he turned things up a notch in crunch time. The big man hit a couple of tough shots in the fourth quarter and had one highlight reel block, while Lucas Mouthaan (10 points) and Jacob Sherf (one clutch triple in the fourth) both came up with some big plays. Josh Robertson also canned a 3-ball to tie the game at 49 late in action and had an enormous offensive rebound with under two to play.
Giardi also highlighted the play of both Sami Loughlin and Mitchell Corelle, who both did a fantastic job in their roles. It was a balanced scoring attack overall for Marblehead, who saw nine players get into the scoresheet with Fleming (12 points) leading the charge.
Friday night's tilt was everything you want in a high school basketball game, and if they indeed are able to play one more time before the season's up, expect another physical battle.
Beverly 56, Marblehead 54
at Marblehead High School
Beverly: Dylan Crowley 4-6-15, Rook Landman 2-1-5, Zack Sparkman 2-0-4, Ryder Frost 2-1-7, Cameron Jones 1-0-2, Nick Braganca 0-0-0, Gabe Copeland 5-4-16, Treston Abreu 3-0-7. Totals: 19-12-56.
Marblehead: Kipp Schauder 3-0-7, Noah Mann 2-2-6, Sami Loughlin 3-1-8, Joshua Robertson 1-0-3, Tyrone Countrymon 0-3-3, Lucas Mouthaan 4-2-10, Hunter Fleming 6-0-12, Mitchell Corelle 1-0-2, Jacob Sherf 1-0-3. Totals: 21-8-54.
Halftime: 34-25, Beverly.
3-pointers: B, Frost 2, Copeland 2, Crowley, Abreu; M, Schauder, Loughlin, Robertson, Sherf.
Records: B, 8-0; M, 3-4