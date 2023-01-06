After several cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Beverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame will get the chance to induct and celebrate its latest class on Saturday, March 25 at the Danversport Yacht Club.
Seven former Panther athletic great, three legendary coaches, one all-time BHS team and someone who worked tirelessly to promote the Hall of Fame will be inducted on this night.
A social hour will be held starting at 5 p.m. before the Hall of Fame ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person and may be purchased at Todd’s Sporting Goods on 393 Cabot Street in Beverly, or by sending a check to Deb Geary at 3 Medford Street in Beverly. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Those who will be honored and inducted into the BHS Hall of Fame are:
William “Bill” Poole Jr., an original member of the Beverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee (2003) and devoted member of it for many years thereafter. A 1952 BHS graduate, he was an MIAA basketball official for over 30 years, refereeing mostly girls and women’s college basketball games across the state and was a passionate Boston Celtics fan. His impact and devotion to the Beverly High School Sports Hall of Fame Committee will never be forgotten.
Dan Bauer, the 22nd football coach in Beverly High history who guided the Panthers to Super Bowl championships in 2010 and 2012. His 2012 team, which finished the season a perfect 13-0, is believed by some to be the best gridiron squad in school history, setting a plethora of offensive and defensive records that may never be broken. His teams went 89-55 in his 13 seasons, and his victory total is second in BHS annals only to fellow Hall of Famer Charlie Walsh’s 95 triumphs. Chosen as The Salem News Football Coach of the Year in 2012, Bauer also coached the Panthers to 11 Thanksgiving Day wins in 13 attempts over arch rival Salem.
William J. ‘”Bill” Foley Jr, a BHS graduate from the Class of 1969, played hockey and baseball for the Panthers. But he is perhaps best known athletically for his work with the Beverly High boys soccer program, taking it from club level to interscholastic league play to North Shore prominence. Each year the team’s skill level and the record improved, reaching the state final against Lexington in 1979. An outstanding motivator, his overall record was 114-34-26 while finishing first or second in the Northeastern Conference each season and reaching the state tournament eight straight years (when qualifying was 70 percent or better). He was also a two-time Salem News Coach of the Year.
Kevin Leahy was the heads coach of the Beverly High boys soccer team for 17 years, winning well over 100 games on the pitch while being known as a passionate coach and compassionate teacher at the high school. Over his final five seasons (2013-17), Leahy’s teams went a combined 64-17-15, good for a .745 winning percentage, and one trip to the state playoffs North title game. The two-time Salem News Coach of the Year (2012, 2016) had a sparking 18-2-2 record in his final season. Also an accomplished musician, Leahy earned Eastern Mass. Coach of the Year, NEC Coach of the Year, and NEC Sportsmanship Awards during his stellar coaching career.
Paul Smith, BHS Class of 1973, participated in nine seasons of cross country, indoor track and outdoor track. He was a member of several Panther state championship squads. He was a two-time Class A state champion in both the 1,000-yard run and the mile in both 1972 and 1973. He also broke three school records in the 1,000-yard run (2:18) and the mile (4:22.8) indoors, as well as the BHS half-mile record outdoors (1:56.9) at the New England Championships in Vermont.
Paul Doane, BHS Class of 1975, initially went out for the track team in the spring of his sophomore year. But after passing the tennis courts he showed up with his tennis racket. Two days later he became the Panthers’ No. 1 player a position he held for the next three years. He was easily Beverly’s strongest and hardest hitting player in the 1970s, possessing a smooth groundstroke as well as a powerful and accurate serve. His 1974 and 1975 teams were NEC co-champions with Marblehead. He becomes the first tennis player to be enshrined in the BHS Hall of Fame.
William Shea, BHS Class of 1980, was a fine football player who played nose guard and fullback for the Orange-and-Black for three seasons. He was also known for his accomplishments in both indoor and outdoor track. Shea holds the school’s indoor and outdoor shot put records: indoors, he kept breaking his own mark from sophomore (55 feet, 6 3/4 inches) to junior (58-7) to senior year (59-2). Outdoors, he also holds the BHS mark at 58-11. Shea won Class A state titles in the shot put in both indoor and outdoor track (1978-80). He is among four men who currently still hold the state record in the shot for spring track (59-2).
Brian Norris, BHS Class of 1982, follows in the footsteps of family members and fellow Beverly High track and field legends Bill Norris (Class of 1962) and Bob Norris (Class of 1965) in going into the Hall of Fame. He was unbeaten in the 1000 as a junior and won the Class A State Track championship in the 800 in 1:59.6. The following week he finished fourth (1:58.2) in the All-State meet. As a senior, he went unbeaten in all of his NEC races and was the conference champion in the 1000. Norris also qualified to run the prestigious Glen D. Loucks Invitational Meet in White Plains, N.Y., an East Coast US Championship Meet, smashing the BHS record in the 800 in 1:558, which still stands today.
Jay Munroe, BHS Class of 2003, was the quintessential multi-sport athlete, competed in football, baseball, track, and basketball. But he was more than a good athlete. He was known for his caring and concern for others and demonstrated a willingness to help others. A team captain in football in 2002, the fullback and middle linebacker could pile up yardage and touchdowns and brought down a bevy of opposing ballcarriers. He was awarded both the Chick McLean Trophy for Thanksgiving Day Game his senior year and was awarded the Charles Walsh football Scholarship.
Patrick Bailey, Class of 2007, is regarded as one of the best running backs in Beverly High history. At 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds, he is one the school’s all-time leaders in rushing yards (3,684), touchdowns (45), total points (272) and most rushing yardage in one game (275). The Salem News ranked Bailey as its eighth-best football player for the decade spanning 2000-09. He helped usher in the modern era of success for BHS football, being a huge factor in the team’s 9-1 mark his senior season. A two-time team MVP (who led the squad in tackles as a sophomore), he was the Northeastern Conference’s Player of the Year as both a junior and a senior, and was chosen as The Salem News’ Student-Athlete of the Year in 2007. He was also a two-time NEC in boys lacrosse as a midfielder.
Kelly O’Connor, BHS Class of 2009, excelled in cross country, swimming, and spring track for the Panthers. A two-time cross country captain, she was named MVP of the Northeastern Conference while running the third-fastest time ever on the BHS home course. In the pool — where she practiced upwards of 30 hours per week — O’Connor was a regular first place finisher in multiple events while also taking top honors in the 200 IM at the state championship meet. Specializing in the mile and 2-mile in spring track, she was a four-year NEC all-star and finished second in the conference in both distances. As a senior, O’Connor was chosen as BHS’ Student-Athlete of the Year.
The 1973 Beverly High cross country team lost a surprising early season, out-of-conference meet against Catholic Memorial, then regrouped and became an unstoppable force the remainder of the season. Seniors Chris Bucknam (13:04) and Cliff Staples (13:08) joined junior Rick Purdy (13:13) as three of the four fastest all-time BHS performers on the Cooney Field home course. The team went undefeated in NEC competition, won the Northern Area Championship at Bradley Palmer State Park, won the Division 1 State Meet at Franklin Park, defeating early-season nemesis Catholic Memorial in the process 74-to-89. A schedule conflict forced the BHS team to run the All-State Meet just a day- and- a- half after winning the NEC title. Running on tired legs, the team sill managed a fourth-place finish and defeat rival Catholic Memorial once again. This was BHS Hall of Fame Coach Fred Hammond’s third State cross country title.