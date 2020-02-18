Seven standout athletes, three historic coaches and one legendary team will all be inducted as the latest class into the Beverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 18 at the Danversport Yacht Club.
A social hour will be held starting at 5 p.m. before the Hall of Fame ceremony begins at 6 p.m.
The evening's Hall of Fame honorees include former track and field standout Paul Smith (Class of 1973), one-time soccer, hockey and tennis ace Paul Doane (Class of 1975), football and track specialist William Shea (Class of 1980), track and field and soccer star Brian Norris (Class of 1982), baseball, indoor track and football great Jay Munroe (Class of 2003), football and lacrosse star Pat Bailey (Class of 2007) and cross country and swimming standout Kelly O'Connor (Class of 2009).
Coaching greats Dan Bauer (football), Bill Foley (boys soccer) and Kevin Leahy (boys soccer) will also be inducted, as will the 1973 championship boys cross country team.
Tickets are $59 per person and are available for purchase through April 16. Tickets may be purchased at Todd's Sporting Goods on 399 Cabot Street in Beverly, or by sending a check to Deb Geary, 3 Medford Street in Beverly. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.