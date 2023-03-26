DANVERS — For the past three-plus years, the newest members of the Beverly High Sports Hall of Fame had waited patiently to officially be honored for their impressive accomplishments. Due to COVID-19, the celebration for what is now the Panthers' 17th induction class had been delayed and postponed numerous times.
But on Saturday night at Danversport Yacht Club, that highly anticipated moment finally arrived. Eleven individuals and one team were deservedly added to the list of all-time greats to call Beverly High home, and the 175 people in attendance flaunted beaming smiles of pride throughout the evening.
"One of the nice things about this event is that it's a community thing, but you have so many different generations getting together," said Beverly High Sports Hall of Fame committee member and organizer Bernie Stavis. "It's kind of like a mini-reunion. It's certainly about Beverly High school sports, but it goes much more than that."
Among the newest inductees was recently retired boys soccer coach Kevin Leahy. The Garden City resident led the Panthers for 17 years, winning well over 100 games during his tenure. But like many of the other inductees to speak Saturday evening, it was the camaraderie and day-to-day interactions with his players that Leary cherished the most.
"I remember some good seasons, I remember some bad seasons, but it was always the practices, just having a good time with the kids, and joking around that I remember," he said. "Just being connected with the kids really kept me young over the years, and the greatest pleasure for me was being able to coach my two sons. Not many guys get to do that, so it was a nice way to finish up my career."
On the coaching front, Leary was joined by legendary football head coach Dan Bauer and top-tier soccer coach Bill Foley. The 22nd football coach in BHS history, Bauer amassed a record of 89-55, the second highest win total in program history, and led the Panthers to the Division 3 Super Bowl title in 2010 and the Division 2A Super Bowl crown in 2012 with an unbeaten team.
The late, great 'Buzz' Foley is widely recognized as one of the most accomplished soccer coaches in North Shore history. He compiled a ridiculous overall record of 114-34-26, guiding his teams to a first or second place finish in the Northeastern Conference in each of his seasons.
Close bonds haven't faded
One of Beverly's all-time great running backs, Patrick Bailey, was also among those honored. Standing just 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds during his heyday, Bailey caused fits for opposing defenses to the tune of a program record 3,684 career rushing yards. He also set the school record for touchdowns (45), total points (272), and ripped off 275 rushing yards in a single game during his senior year.
"I'm honored, humbled, and really excited to be here," said Bailey, a 2007 BHS graduate who went on to play at Tufts. "It's taken a few years of scheduling and rescheduling, and we're all thankful to the committee for persevering and getting this done."
For Bailey and the rest of inductees, Saturday's banquet took them back in time. And it's that nostalgic feeling that made the event so special.
"I just think back about the guys I played with, many of them are still my best friends today," admitted Bailey. "Playing for coach Bauer, who's here tonight as well, I'm just really happy and excited to see all these guys tonight."
Paul Doane, who picked up tennis as a sophomore at BHS and swiftly became the team's No. 1 singles player while leading the Panthers to multiple league titles, was also honored. He becomes the first tennis player to be enshrined into the Hall.
There was also Jay Munroe, a 2003 graduate who shined on the football field, baseball diamond, track and basketball court. He compiled many impressive statistics during his versatile career before going on to play football at Endicott College while serving as a captain his senior year.
Track standout and 1982 grad Brian Norris was another honoree. Among his noteworthy accomplishments, Norris smashed the BHS record in the 800 meter (1:55.8), a mark that still stands today, and was part of the 4x800 relay team's longstanding school record (7:41.0).
'Like a reunion for us'
The lone female inductee in this year's class was Kelly O'Connor. A 2009 graduate, O'Connor impressed on the cross country circuit, outdoor track surface and swimming pool. She won numerous awards for her accolades.
"I'm super excited, honored, and a little nervous to be here honestly," said O'Connor. "I have two daughters now who are getting into sports, so I though a lot about that plus some nostalgia for sure."
Bill Poole, an original member of the school's Hall of Fame committee and devoted member of it for many years thereafter, also had his name etched into history. Poole was an MIAA basketball official for over 30 years and devoted much of his time to The Garden City community.
Rounding out the honorees Saturday were William Shea, a 1980 graduate who starred on the football field and in shot put circle, where he set school records; cross country and track star Paul Smith (1973), who helped the Panthers capture several state championships in the early 1970s; and the entire 1973 cross country team, which shook off a season-opening loss to Catholic Memorial to run the table and capture both the Northern Area Championship and Division 1 state title.
Both Jim McGilloway and Cliff Staples, members of that heralded cross country squad, were in attendance Saturday and almost immediately got the itch to get back out there and run again.
"I might go running right after this, in fact," joked Staples.
"It's very special because this is like a reunion for us," added McGilloway. "We haven't seen some of these kids — I still call them kids — we haven't seem them for 40-something years. In fact, our anniversary of this team will be 50 years next fall."
Both McGilloway, Staples and the rest of the squad in attendance also gave a sincere shoutout to their late coach and Hall of Famer Fred Hammond, who "would've loved this night."