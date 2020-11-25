Like everything else in 2020, the week leading up to Thanksgiving has looked a bit different than years past.
Most notably, there will be no classic Turkey Day rivalry high school football games being played in the Commonwealth. No packed to the brim stadiums and bleachers, no bragging rights to be had and no memorable last hoorahs for the senior class.
At Beverly High, however, there was still plenty of reason for cheer: the Powderpuff football tradition lives on.
Unfortunately the Panthers weren't able to compete against nearby rival Salem. Instead, they put together an intersquad match at Hurd Stadium, and while it wasn't quite the same as any other pandemic-free fall, it proved to be a wild success.
"All the kids made it clear that they were very thankful and very appreciative that the school didn't give up on the event and we did the best we could with it," said Panthers' Powderpuff coach Matt (VOP) Riordan. "They chose not to focus on what they couldn't do and just appreciate what they were able to do."
Winning the day's competition — which was carried out with four 15 minute quarters of running time — was the Black team, narrowly topping their classmates of the White team, 21-14.
Lia Whitehair proved to be the winning squad's MVP, rushing for all three of her team's touchdowns. Kaylee Bettencourt also had a strong day at quarterback for the victors, while both Sophia Hemsey and Sydney Anderson, among others, made some big plays throughout. Anderson, the Panthers' soccer team's standout goalie, was particularly impressive, hauling in a couple of big receptions while going 3-for-3 on her extra point kick attempts.
For the White team, which nearly put one in the end zone to tie the game before time expired, Sarah Hall had a 50-yard rushing touchdown and kicked both her team's extra points. Kylie McCarthy also strung together some nice runs and Ciara Dunleavy had a great game at wide receiver. Defensively, Sam Carnavale got her team's other touchdown with a pick-6 and also intercepted another pass, while Lily Cook also had a pick to go with several other pass deflections.
In total, roughly 40 girls practiced for and competed in the event, with fall sport athletes joining the action later than most due to their extended campaigns. In addition, Beverly football players Billy Adams and Anthony Pasquarosa helped coached for the white team, while Adam Gallant and Jaichaun Jones aided the Black squad.
Each competing girl was allowed to bring two guests to the game and numerous other students and fans lined up behind the fence to enjoy the action. Riordan says it was a competitive, back and forth affair and the perfect makeshift event to keep the longstanding tradition thriving.
"It was really about these seniors and giving them something traditional to look forward to for their senior year," said Riordan. "Practice was half the fun and it was a real bonding experience for the girls, especially as most of them had never played football before. They came a long way in the past month and had a lot of fun with it."