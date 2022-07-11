BEVERLY — Henry Sohovey hadn't pitched in a game in a few weeks. But that didn't stop him from asking for the ball when Beverly Little League all-star manager Chris Merritt went to the mound to assess things when ace Cam Barber reached 65 pitches in Monday night's District 15 playoff game.
Looking to leave Barber eligible to throw in a potential championship game later in the week under Little League pitch count rules, Beverly did call on Sohovey in a tie game with Gloucester under the lights at Harry Ball Field. He delivered some gutsy work, tossing 2 2/3 scoreless and stranding eight runners on base to lock down a razor thin 3-2 victory.
"Henry's a very smart baseball player and when I went to the mound, he wanted the ball," Merritt said. "To come into a pressure situation and pitch the way he did against maybe the best hitting team in the District was huge."
Beverly (5-1 overall) is unbeaten in the double-elimination Final Four and advances to its first District 15 title game since 2017. They'll face the winner of Tuesday's Danvers National/Gloucester semifinal bout this Thursday (7:30 p.m.) needing one win in (potentially) two tries to raise the Garden City's first pennant since 2016.
Monday's victory was of the come-from-behind variety. Beverly scored the game's final three runs after Gloucester's Pip Emerson smashed a tone-setting 2-run homer in the opening inning. Barber (3 1/3 IP, 6x strikeouts) and Sohovey held Gloucester scoreless the rest of the way, however, and the Orange-and-Black battled back.
Scratching out two runs off Gloucester ace Emerson without a hit, Beverly got on the board when Barber walked and moved along on a ground out and a fielder's choice hit by Nate Pasquarello. Barber halved the Gloucester lead when he stole home and Joe Lyons fisted a 2-strike pitch to second for a ground out that allowed Pasquarello to scoot home with the tying run.
"Lyons hitting it to the right side with two strikes to get that run in was such a huge play," Merritt said. "People might not expect that from a sub. He made the most of his one at-bat, and that's something we preach in our team goals. Everybody has a big role to play and that showed today."
Another sub, Cole Oliveira, scored the go-ahead run in the fifth after reaching on an error. After a Jackson Merritt single, Drew Michaud delivered a deep single to plate a run and give Beverly its first lead of the night, 3-2.
Sohovey did the rest, stranding the tying run on third in the fifth and escaping a bases loaded jam in the sixth. Gloucester gave Beverly's defense all it could handle, leaving 12 runners on base over the final five innings, with hits by Luke Salah (3-for-3), Bryce Albano (1-for-3) and Milo Aberle (6th inning single) plus walks drawn by Jack Higgins, Chase Albano, Gusipee Ferrera, Nic Catazano and Luca Aberle.
After Emerson reached the 85-pitch limit, Beverly tried to add to its lead in the sixth. Gloucester relief pitchers Higgins and Salah both threw under 20 pitches (and thus can go Tuesday against Danvers National) and Beverly left the bases full.
Merritt, Michaud, Sohovey, Logan Fiahlo and Austin Fluckiger all hit safely for Beverly. Pasquarello made an outstanding line drive catch in left in the first inning and Fluckiger thrived on directing traffic and making the tough grabs in center.
"It was hard to give out a game ball today," manager Merritt noted. "There were so many key contributions."
Beverly's youngsters also got a lift from the boisterous crowd in the bleachers that chanted players names and encouragement throughout the night.
"They were cheering the whole game," Merritt said. "It was awesome."