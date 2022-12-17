SALEM — It takes a certain amount of grit to win hockey games that comes with a lot of penalties and not much time skating 5-on-5. Since grit is one of the motto's of this year's Beverly High girls team, the Panthers had to be happy with how they handled just such a game Saturday night.
Beverly topped host Marblehead, 3-1, at Salem State's Rockett Arena to pick up its third victory in four outings. Three different goal scorers lit the lamp once in each period, and the Panther penalty killers were up to the task on a busy night that saw 35 penalty minutes whistled between the two squads.
Though there were a combined 13 power plays, only one goal was scored on the advantage. Marblehead captain Hannah Tsouvalas got it when she carried the puck through the crease and tucked it opposite side to make it a 2-1 contest with 9:47 to play.
The Lady Headers (1-2) drew two more power plays before the end of the game, but both ended prematurely when Beverly drew penalties of its own. Panther defenders Sadie Papamechail, Ashley Freitas, Kaylee Rich and Katherine Purcell did an excellent job protecting goalie Megan McGinnity, who made 11 saves and saw an impressive shutout streak of 83:21 that spanned three games ended by Tsouvalas' tally.
McGinnity, a junior, stood up when she was challenged with a nice stop of Marblehead senior Ava Schultz probably being the best of the bunch. She had clean looks at most of Marblehead's shots thanks to some good backchecking and all-around strong defensive work.
"They're playing with a lot of structure. It's something we drill them on every at practice. They work really hard at it," Beverly coach Matt Lampert said of his defensemen.
Clara Carey restored the two-goal lead when she finished off Morgan Linskey's rebound with 3:48 to go for a 3-1 advantage.
Marblehead drew a brief power play after that and Beverly skated 5-on-3 for the final 90 seconds of the game, with a late major penalty for a hit from behind quelling any hopes of a Magician comeback.
Junior captain Halle Greenleaf put the Panthers in command with her fifth goal of the season late in the first period. Crashing the net, she shot her own rebound through the leg pad of Marblehead's eighth grade goalie Liv Doucette (who made 30 saves in her first varsity start).
"We might not have played our best, but we worked hard and we were able to get through a tough game," Greenleaf noted.
Beverly doubled its lead when senior captain Shea Nemeskal celebrated her birthday by setting up Meredith Johnston with a beautiful feed from behind the net. Nemesakl's centering pass found Johnston open at the top of the crease, and she popped a shot in the air and into the net for a 2-0 edge at 8:29 of the middle period.
Doucette made a sprawling glove save at the end of the second to keep it a two-goal game and did a nice job controlling rebounds and making initial saves.
Freshman Paige Weldman had a strong game defensively for the Lady Headers while Ava Vautour played well up front and freshman Lara Dolan picked up her first point of the season with an assist on Tsouvalas' goal.
Beverly 3, Marblehead 1
at Rockett Arena, Salem
Beverly;1;1;1;3
Marblehead;0;0;1;1
Scoring summary
First period: B, Halle Greenleaf (un), 11:25.
Second period: B, Meredith Johnston (Shea Nemeskal), 8:29.
Third period: M, Hannah Tsouvalas (Lara Dolan), ppg, 5:15; B, Clara Carey (Morgan Linskey), 11:12.
Saves: B, Megan McGinnity 11; M, Oliva Doucette 30.