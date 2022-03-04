BEVERLY — You wouldn't know it from the final score, but the Beverly High boys basketball team actually struggled out of the gate in Friday's Division 1 MIAA tournament opener against Haverhill.
The visiting Hillies scored the game's first 11 points, forcing a quick timeout from Panthers' head coach Matt Karakoudas. Fortunately for his squad, that brief breather flipped a switch and it was all Beverly from there.
The Orange-and-Black immediately battled back to take a one-point lead at the end of one and cruised to the finish line from there for a convincing 87-50 triumph.
It was the most points a Beverly High boys hoop team has ever scored in a state tournament game, and the largest margin of victory in the team's postseason history dating back to 1933.
"I think we were actually over amped up to start," said Karakoudas, his team now 21-2 and set to host No. 9 Central Catholic in the Round of 16 (time and date TBA).
"The kids were so amped up to come out and play and they were trying to go 100 miles per hour. That's why we had some turnovers, missed layups, stuff like that. But we called a timeout, settled them down and we went on a huge run to close the half. Once we had a lead on them we had a good feeling that we'd be able to put them away."
En route to the quick and somewhat surprising start, Haverhill pounded the ball down low to their big man, Jeremy Valdez. The 6-foot-5 junior punished the Panthers in the paint early, scoring 12 points and grabbing six rebounds in the first half alone. But he was held to just one more bucket and two more rebounds the rest of the way, as Beverly did a tremendous job fronting him in the post and doubling when necessary.
"We scouted them pretty well and every single time (Valdez) caught the ball with position in the games that I saw, he scored. Every time," said Karakoudas. "So we just tried to have somebody always fronting the post and somebody with backside help and we just tried to really pressure their guards on the perimeter so they couldn't enter it to him."
In holding Valdez in check, the Panthers were able to string together stop after stop defensively and get out and run on the other end. Beverly's at its best when it's pushing the pace, upping the tempo of the game and getting out in the open court — and that's exactly what they were able to do.
In the first half, Gabe Copeland (18 points, 3 steals) got his jumper going to help his team find a groove offensively. He scored 10 points in the first quarter alone to jolt the Panthers in front, 14-13, and they led 30-21 at the break before really blowing things open in the third.
After the break, Dylan Crowley continued to lead the charge. The speedy guard executed a one-man fast break on multiple occasions, finishing at the rim with a soft touch. In the half court sets he was effective from distance (he hit three triples) and did a great job moving the ball when the shot wasn't there. Crowley finished with 25 points, five rebounds and six assists, while jumping the passing lanes with regularity en route to a game-high six steals to boot.
"Dylan was awesome. He played really well," said Karakoudas. "And he did it on both sides of the ball."
By the end of the third quarter Beverly had opened up a 62-33 advantage and pushed that lead over 40 points at one point in the fourth. Everyone that saw the court contributed; Ryder Frost added 21 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals while Zack Sparkman (4 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists), Nick Braganca (2 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and one huge block on Valdez) and Rook Landman (9 points, 4 assists) were also steady in heavy minutes.
Eleven players in total found the scoring column for Beverly, which will look to keep the ball rolling against a strong Central Catholic team next week.
"Central's very tough and they're very similar to us," said Karakoudas. "They're not a huge team, they have a little bit of size, and they have a really good guard, Xavier McKenzie, who's one of the best players in the state. So we'll have our hands full with him for sure."
One thing the Panthers will have going for them? An energetic and passionate home crowd.
"I'm very happy that they're coming here and we're not going there because it really does make a big difference in high school," added Karakoudas. "This gym gets rockin'; Beverly has a really good crowd."
Beverly 87, Haverhill 50
MIAA Division 1 First Round
at Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse, Beverly
Haverhill: J-Kwon Peguero 0-2-2, Phelan Belin 3-2-10, Colin Snyder 2-1-7, Evangelos Dimopoulos 1-0-2, Patrick Roche 4-1-9, Alejandro Delgado 1-2-4, Alex Fuller 1-0-3, Jhonaton Wallis 0-1-1, Jeremy Valdez 6-0-12. Totals: 18-9-50.
Beverly: Brady Trask 1-0-2, Dylan Crowley 10-2-25, Griffin Francis 1-0-2, Zack Sparkman 2-0-4, Ryder Frost 7-3-21, Joseph Parson Jr. 1-0-2, Max Hemsey 0-0-0, Rook Landman 2-5-9, Nick Braganca 1-0-2, Gabe Copeland 8-0-18, Jack Ryan 1-0-2, Nick Fox 1-0-2. Totals: 35-10-87.
Halftime: Beverly, 30-21.
3-Pointers: B — Crowley 3, Frost 3, Copeland 2; H — Snyder 2, Belin 2, Fuller.
Records: B 21-2; H 11-11.