Beverly hoop standout Cross transferring to University of Louisville

Just last month, news broke that Beverly native Matt Cross would no longer be a member of the University of Miami men's basketball team.
On Thursday, the 6-foot-7 freshman forward announced on Twitter that he'd be transferring to Atlantic Coast Conference rival Louisville beginning for the 2021-22 season.
"Excited to become (a part) of the Louisville!," Cross tweeted. "I appreciate Coach (Chris) Mack and the staff for giving me (the) opportunity!"
Cross, a former 4-star college recruit, shined as a senior at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H. before committing to Miami to further his hoops career. Prior to his departure, he appeared in 14 games (9 starts) for the Hurricanes this winter, averaging 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 26.4 minutes per contest. A knockdown shooter, Cross connected on 45 percent of his field goal attempts and was 40 percent from distance.
At 12-5 overall and 7-4 in league play, Louisville currently sits in fourth in the ACC standings. Miami is currently second-to-last at 7-14 (3-13 in league play), ahead of only Boston College.
If nothing else, Cross will undoubtedly provide an offensive boost for the Cardinals next season.