Beverly icemen can't slow down Costanzo in loss at Gloucester 

GLOUCESTER — When informed that the Jack Costanzo had scored his 100th career point against his squad Saturday night, Beverly head coach Greg Fonzi didn't miss a beat.
"It felt like he scored all 100 of those points tonight," quipped Fonzi. "He was dominant out there; there was nothing to get in his way. There are times, especially on the power play, when you just can't stop him."
Costanzo, Gloucester's mercurial center with the silky hands and lethal shot, netted a pair of goals and assisted on three others, with the second of those helpers accounting for career point No. 100, as the Fishermen rolled to an 8-3 win over the Panthers at Talbot Rink.
"He can certainly be an offensive juggernaut," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said of Costanzo, the 13th skater in GHS history to hit triple digits. He did so in just his 47th high school contest, having tallied 50 goals and dished out 51 assists.
Costanzo, who has four goals and six assists in four games this winter, also became the first Fishermen junior to reach the century mark in 15 years; Zak Borowski was the last to do so in 2006.
"When we got caught in some bad disadvantages with Costanzo on the ice, he made us pay," said Fonzi.
But Costanzo wasn't the only one lighting it up offensively for the unbeaten Fishermen (4-0). Paired up next to him on the first line, freshman right wing Colby Jewell had a huge game, showing off his hands and a scoring touch with three goals and an assist.
Fellow ninth grader Emerson Marshall also netted two goals: one on the power play and another while shorthanded. Sophomore Nick White also bagged a shorty of his own, and Fisherman freshman netminder Tarantino finished with 22 saves.
"Beverly's an energetic team that plays with passion," said Geary. "We got a few timely goals where things swung in our favor. It was a very competitive game, on that certainly didn't feel like an 8-3 final."
Coming off of their first win of the season two nights earlier, Beverly (1-3) was hoping to build off of that momentum but could never get untracked Saturday. Some missed chances in the game's first 6-7 minutes, when they applied their best pressure of the evening, went by the boards, and by the time junior Austin Bernard scored the first of his two goals for the Orange-and-Black, they already trailed by a pair.
His second goal, coming 2-plus minutes into the second period, got Beverly within one (3-2). But Gloucester turned up the heat and caught fire, tallying twice within 29 seconds and producing five unanswered goals.
Junior Rocco Orlandella added his first varsity goal in the third period for the Panthers, with linemate Dylan Zocco, a senior center, picking his up his first point on the helper.
Goaltender Brendan Sweeney, a senior transfer student from Malden Catholic, had 12 saves before being pulled 33 seconds into the third period after Jewell completed his hat trick. Sophomore Dylan Hunter relived him for Beverly, stopping four of five shots.
"I thought we played well in the first period, but penalties hurt us and there were times we were undisciplined," said Fonzi. "And their young kid (Tarantino) played very well when we had quality chances. I thought we skated well for the most part, but the mistakes we made were big ones. We struggled where we normally don't."
Beverly hopes to rebound Wednesday (7:30 p.m.) against Saugus at Kasabuski Rink.
Gloucester 8, Beverly 3
at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Beverly 1 1 1 — 3
Gloucester 3 3 2 — 8
First period: G, Emerson Marshall (Aidan Donald), ppg, 8:03; G, Marshall (un), shg, 10:15; B, Austin Bernard (D.J. Bachini, Jaxon Thomas), 11:27; G, Jack Costanzo (un), 11:58.
Second period: B, Bernard (Matt Mezza), 2:10; G, Costanzo (Calvin Sawyer, Colby Jewell), 5:44; G, Jewell (Costanzo), 6:13; G, Jewell (Drew White, Costanzo), ppg, 11:41.
Third period: G, Jewell (Costanzo, Ryan Bergin), :33; G, Nick White (Dan O'Leary), 7:26; B, Rocco Orlandella (Dylan Zocco), 9:48.
Saves:
Records:
||||