REVERE — Peeling off his equipment after his program’s biggest win in several seasons, Beverly High senior goaltender Brendan Sweeney delivered the money line moments after finishing off a career performance.
“We didn’t prove ourselves in the beginning of the season, but now we are,” said the 17-year-old Sweeney. “Our name’s Beverly, and you’re going to hear from us.”
Scoring four times on five third period shots and backed by a 32-save shutout from Sweeney, the Panthers upset Marblehead, 4-0, on Senior Night Sunday at Cronin Rink.
Third line center Dylan Zocco scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal, redirecting a pass out of the left corner from linemate Danny Morency in front of Marblehead netminder Nick Peters and into the cage 3:47 into the final stanza. Before the final buzzer went off, first liners Austin Bernard and Cam Cook also tallied, as did defenseman Jaxon Thomas on a shorthanded, empty netter shot from just inside his own blue line.
Sweeney made it all stand up, turning aside 14 shots in the third period as the Headers (now 3-2) turned up the heat after falling behind, but unable to get one past the transfer keeper from Malden Catholic.
“It feels great. Now we’ve got the energy going,” said Sweeney as his squad evened its record at 3-3 after its second straight victory. “We’re starting to roll a little bit.”
It was Beverly’s second shutout in four days, having thumped Saugus, 10-0, on Thursday night.
Acknowledging that it was his team’s best win in his two years behind the Beverly bench, head coach Greg Fonzi credited the work of Sweeney as well as Thomas, Matt Capachietti, Gavin Lawrence, Max Edelstein and Timmy Sullivan on defense, and his forwards’ commitment to backchecking as big keys in the triumph.
“We worked so hard in the D zone; that’s what you have to do to win in this league,” said Fonzi. “We turned the puck over too many times in the first period (getting outshot, 11-4), and sooner or later their big, speedy forwards were going to take advantage. So we cleaned that up and played much better from that point on.
“To do what we did, scoring like that in the third period and holding them off the board on Senior Night, this is something these guys won’t ever forget.”
Will Shull, Chris Locke, Connor Jalbert, Ian Cody, Eli Feingold, Hayden Leveroni and Carter Laramie were some of the Header forwards who all had good looks at the Beverly net, but couldn’t slip the disc past Sweeney.
Marblehead bench boss Chris Wells and his assistant, Mike Donovan, talked after the second period about the need to come out and score within the first five minutes of the third to turn the tide in their favor.
“I thought we could take some of the air out of them if we could do that. So when they scored it I turned to Mike and said, ‘Oh boy ... ,’” said Wells.
“I give Beverly credit; they play hard and the played really good tonight. Everyone one of their kids played hard. I thought we played all right, but we made mistakes that hurt us. And in the offensive end, we hit the goalie in the chest protector numerous times and didn’t put nearly enough shots on net that we should’ve.”
The scoring started when Morency outmuscled a Marblehead defender for the puck along the left wing, got it in deep and threw a pass towards the crease that Zocco got his stick on and tipped up into the cage. Those two skaters, along with linemate Jeff Hallinan, were buzzing all evening and had a terrific outing as a trio.
“Morency is the catalyst on that Blue (i.e., third) Line,” said Fonzi. “He’s the one who brings the energy.”
The Panthers knocked the puck past the Marblehead defense three minutes later, allowing junior Austin Bernard to walk in alone and double his team’s lead at 2-0. Linemates Cam Cook and D.J. Bachini assisted.
On their next shift, Bachini threw a pass into the crease area from the wing that Cook — whose grandfather, legendary University of New Hampshire hockey coach Dick Umile, was there watching — tipped it high glove side for a commanding 3-0 lead with 6:44 to go.
“Everyone is always gunning for us, and when you don’t show up for a particular game this is what can happen,” said Wells. “Little mistakes by some upperclassmen hurt us tonight, especially in that third period.”
Marblehead pulled Peters (13 saves) for an extra attacker when they were awarded a power play with a little over three minutes remaining, but Thomas iced it for Beverly when his shot, from just inside his own blue line, sailed the length of the sheet into the empty cage.
“Now we have to focus on Danvers,” said Sweeney, whom the Panthers take on Monday night (7:30) and Talbot Rink in Gloucester. “We’ve got to do it again (Monday), and the game after that, and the game after that. We want to keep this good feeling going.”
Beverly 4, Marblehead 0
at Cronin Rink, Revere
Marblehead 0 0 0 — 0
Beverly 0 0 4 — 4
First period: No scoring.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: B, Dylan Zocco (Danny Morency), 3:47; B, Austin Bernard (Cam Cook, D.J. Bachini), 6:38; B, Cook (Bachini), 8:16; B, Jaxon Thomas (un), shg, 11:53.
Saves: M, Nick Peters 13; B, Brendan Sweeney 32.
Records: M, 3-2-0; B, 3-3-0.