If experience factors into the Williamsport Little League all-star tournament, then the boys from Beverly should be in a good position to do some damage this summer.
Many of the players on Chris Merritt's squad played for him last year as 11-year-olds, reaching the finals of both the Williamsport and Stan Brown tournaments in their age group while winning the Jimmy Found Tournament. Add to that Logan Fiahlo, who was on Beverly's Williamsport team as an 11-year-old last season and returns for a second go-round, plus an excellent pitching staff and hitting up and down the lineup, and Garden City Boys could find lots of success coming their way in District 15.
"We're fortunate to have the number of skilled players that we do," said Merritt, who coaches the Beverly Little League A's during the regular season. "We've got the depth, the arms, and the hitting. If we play strong defense, we'll be in great shape."
Right-hander Cam Barber is the team's mound ace. An accurate, hard throwing strikeout machine — he fanned 19 batters in a 6-inning game for his team, the Giants, during the regular season (including a dropped 3rd strike in which a batter reached base), he can be dominating. In a recent scrimmage against the defending state champions from Peabody West, Barber struck out six in two innings of work.
Fiahlo is another strong pitcher who helped guide the Orioles to the Beverly Little League City Series title earlier in the week. He too is a power pitching right-hander.
Henry Sahovey, Liam Brown and Nate Pasquarella are all 12-year-old righties that Beverly can turn to to eat up innings and get outs.
In the outfield, look for Austin Fluckiger (the squad's lone lefthander) to patrol right field, with Brown in center and Pasquarella in right. Joe Lyons, ole Oliveira and Ari Weiss should all see time there as well.
Jackson Merritt, the coach's son, will be behind home plate. Around the infield, Sahovey will man third base, Drew Michaud is the shortstop, Finn Williams plays second, and either Barber or Fiahlo will be at first base (depending on which of them is pitching). Weiss and Fluckiger can also catch.
Jackson Merritt, a strong contact hitter with speed, will lead off, followed by Michaud (who hits for average and power) in the 2-spot and heavy hitters Pasquarella, Barber, Sahovey and Fiahlo in the 3-through-6 spots. All are capable of driving the ball into the gaps or over the fence; Barber just won the Beverly Little League's Home Run Derby.
Playing out of Pool 2, Beverly will take on Hamilton-Wenham Monday (7:30 p.m.) at Harry Ball Field in its District 15 opener. They'll also face Ipswich, Gloucester (who beat them in a winner-take-all final for the 11-year-old crown last year) and Manchester Essex, hoping to earn one of two available spots into the next round.
"Anything can happen; that's how we're approaching it," said Merritt, who will be assisted by Mike Sahovey, Rob Michaud, Mike Pasquarella, and Neil Fluckiger. "We're excited for what we're capable of doing in this tournament."