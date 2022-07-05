GLOUCESTER — Beverly Little League’s all-stars had the chance to clinch a spot in the Final Four of the District 15 tournament on Wednesday night, but Gloucester’s Pip Emerson had other plans.
The young lefthander kept the Garden City kids off balance all night and Gloucester staved off potential elimination with a 9-0 victory at Boudreau Field.
Now 2-1 on the summer, Beverly plays its final pool play bout against unbeaten Manchester Essex (3-0) on Thursday in Ipswich at 5:30 p.m. Gloucester is now 2-1 and faces Ipswich (0-3) in Thursday’s nightcap; Hamilton-Wenham is the fifth team in the pool at 1-3, so two from the group of Beverly, Gloucester and Manchester Essex will be moving on to the double-elimination Final Four (which begins Saturday morning at Beverly’s Harry Ball Field).
In Wednesday’s game, Beverly kept things close early. Hard throwing righty Cam Barber allowed only two runs and struck out eight in 3 2/3 innings of action. Logan Fialho came in with two runners on and ended the threat with a strikeout to keep Gloucester’s lead at 2-0.
In the bottom of the fifth, though, Gloucester piled on seven runs by capitalizing on three hits, four walks and a hit batsman.
Pipp, meanwhile, didn’t give the Beverly bats much of anything to work with. He fanned nine on only 78 pitches and allowed three total hits, with two of them coming off the bat of Jackson Merrit.
Bryce Albano (2 hits, 2 RBI) and Connor Lambert (2-run single) led Gloucester offensively.
Also Wednesday in Gloucester, Hamilton-Wenham lost a heartbreaker to Manchester Essex 8-7 in nine innings. The Generals had a 7-5 lead when Callum Hawkins his a 2-run single in the top of the ninth but Manchester’s kids battled back to walk off with the victory.
H-W trailed 5-3 in the sixth before rallying to knot things up thanks to a Jonathan Dube RBI single and then a 2-run base hit up the middle from John Cavilla. Patrick Kolani (2 RBI), Nick Bilenchi (RBI) and Ollie Blatz (single) also had big days at the plate for the Generals.