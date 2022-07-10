BEVERLY — When he needed to come up big with the bat in his hands, Cam Barber did.
When teammate Liam Brown needed to come up big with the ball in his hands, he did.
As a result, the Beverly Little League all-star team finds itself in the District 15 winner's bracket final following a pulse-pounding 4-3 victory over Danvers National Saturday at Harry Ball Field.
Barber, Beverly's No. 3 hitter, roped a two-strike, bases clearing double to left center, snapping a 1-1 tie and giving the hosts a three-run lead in the bottom of the fifth. Then, after Danvers had plated two runs in the top of the sixth and loaded the bases with one out, Brown bore down and got a strikeout and a grounder back to the mound to end his 85-pitch, 7-strikeout complete game.
It was, said Beverly manager Chris Merritt, Brown's first complete game in almost a year as he's worked his way back from shoulder woes.
"To have Liam do that with us not having our No 1 (Barber) and 2 (Logan Fiahlo) guys eligible to pitch was huge," said Merritt.
With Gloucester toppling Amesbury, 8-0, in the day's second game, it sets up a battle of aces as Barber will take the mound for Beverly Monday night back at Harry Ball (7:30 p.m.) to meet Pip Emerson and Gloucester in the winner's bracket final. The winner moves on to Thursday's District 15 title game. Danvers National and Amesbury will battle in an elimination game before that (5:30 p.m.).
Danvers National, which had never trailed while rolling to four straight wins during pool play, was "definitely nervous, 100 percent" early Saturday, according to manager Mike Hanlon.
"I wish we had played the way we did in that first inning the whole way," said Hanlon. "We had to see how they were going to react after falling behind for the first time. "We have some things to work on, but yeah, nerves were definitely a big part of it."
Some players came off the bench to provide big at-bats for the Garden City boys in the bottom of the fifth.
Pinch hitter Cole Oliveria led off with a single to center. After striking out the next batter, Danvers Nats starter Brayden Lawrence (4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 K) was removed from the contest at the 50-pitch mark (making him eligible to pitch Tuesday on two days' rest, should the Nats advance that far).
Another pinch hitter, Finn Williams, was then struck by a pitch from lefty relief pitcher Nick Ferraro and leadoff hitter Jackson Merritt singled to left-center, loading the bases. A fielder's choice forced Oliveria out at home plate, but Barber then delivered the big blow.
"Cole really got us started that inning with his single, and Finn taking a hit by pitch was also big," said Merritt. "And Cam, he just hits the ball hard."
But Danvers National wasn't going down without a scrap. With one out in the sixth Lawrence drew a walk and reached third when Oliver Roy's infield grounder was thrown away. Leland Pagan cranked an RBI single to left, making it 4-2. When Anthony Sheehan followed with a booming double to left, it was suddenly 4-3.
No 8 hitter Dario Santos dropped a perfect bunt up the first base line to load the bases and increase the drama. But Brown bore down and struck out the next hitter before fielding a bouncer back to him and throwing to Fiahlo at first for the final out.
"Liam has nerves of steel. The pressure doesn't get to him; he always manages to stay loose," said Merritt.
Beverly took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Drew Michaud (2 runs scored) singled to center, moved to second on an infield single by Barber, took third on a wild pitch and came around on Henry Sahovey's sacrifice fly to right.
Danvers National countered in the top of the fourth when Chace Hanlon hit a one-out single to right-center, moved to second on a passed ball and third on a fielder's choice, and tied the game on Roy's RBI single to center.
Hanlon who praised the work of Lawrence on the mound, said his team's pitching lineup should be set for Monday's do-or-die outing against Amesbury.