Three games, one night, all for a chance to advance to the MIAA boys basketball state quarterfinals.
That's the scenario here on the North Shore, with both Marblehead and Salem hitting the road for respective Division 2 tilts Tuesday night and Beverly High heading to Worcester for a highly anticipated Division 1 matchup the same evening.
Here's a breakdown of what to expect from each looming clash.
Division 1
No. 11 Beverly (17-6) at No. 6 Worcester North (21-2) Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
First round playoff wins: Beverly over Bishop Feehan, 90-63; Worcester North over Wellesley, 67-46.
Common opponents: Lawrence. The Panthers dropped an early season game to the Lancers by nearly 30 points (82-57), but rebounded in a rematch, coming up just short in an 86-78 decision. North, meanwhile, snuck past Lawrence 57-54 in their only meeting.
Tale of the tape: Worcester North entered Division 1 play as one of the favorites, having yet to drop a game against a state opponent all season. The Polar Bears' only losses came in a late December tournament to Radnor (Penn.) and Broken Arrow (OK).
North comes in averaging 70.6 ppg. while allowing just 45.8 per game. They've held each of their last three opponents to exactly 46 points. The Polar Bears boast a great combination of length and athleticism, led by standout guard Ty Tabales, 6-foot-4 swingman Joseph Okla and versatile, 6-foot-5 big man Teshaun Steele. Recent transfer Tahlan Pettway can't be overlooked, either.
Meanwhile, Beverly has relied heavily on their two-headed monster that is Ryder Frost and Dylan Crowley. The dynamic duo combined for 74 of their team's 90 points against Feehan and have regularly led the charge offensively. But the Panthers have depth, too, especially at the guard position, and thrive in transition with their speed and unselfishness.
Beverly, which captured their second straight NEC title and third in four years, averages 73.2 ppg. while allowing 61.8. Rebounding will be of the utmost importance for the Panthers, as will getting off to a good start in a hostile road environment.
Division 2
No. 15 Salem (15-6) at No. 2 Mansfield (22-2) Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
First round playoff wins: Salem over Longmeadow, 47-38; Mansfield over Newburyport, 71-25.
Common opponents: None
Tale of the tape: Mansfield is a Division 2 powerhouse and seeded second in the bracket for a reason. Realistically, they could do some serious damage in Division 1. That reality was on full display in their opener as they completely dismantled a good Newburyport team. The Hornets are deep and relentless, averaging 64 ppg. and allowing 45.8. Their only losses came to Sharon, twice, a team that's ironically seeded just behind Mansfield in Div. 2 at No. 3.
Salem is no slouch, however. This will unquestionably be their toughest test, but if they can continue to clamp down defensively — they're holding opponents to just 48.6 ppg. — and limit mistakes, the Witches certainly have a shot at the upset. Star sophomore Brayson Green's health is also a concern, as he was limited minutes-wise in last Friday's playoff opening win with a leg injury. Point guard Jack Doyle and big men Chris Qirjazi and Corey Grimes will look to make a regular impact, with the latter two helping defensively on the interior against a physically imposing opponent. Regardless of what happens, this has been another phenomenal campaign for head coach Tom Doyle and Co.
###
No. 10 Marblehead (14-4) at No. 7 Pope Francis (18-3) Tuesday at 5 p.m.
First round playoff wins: Marblehead over Pembroke, 60-55; Pope Francis over Nauset Regional, 64-48.
Common opponents: None. Pope Francis did play Longmeadow three times, winning all of those games by a combined 11 points, including one in OT. Salem, which split the season series with Marblehead, is fresh off a tight win over Longmeadow.
Tale of the tape: The Magicians are a team nobody in Division 2 wants to face, especially if you haven't seen them play. The squad doesn't have a single superstar running the show, but they rely on depth with a number of capable players in the rotation. They have size, strength and finesse down low with big men Ryan Commoss, Miles O'Neill and Scotty Campbell; a talented back court in Tyrone Countrymon and Isaiah Makor, the latter of whom crashes the glass with the best of them; and a knockdown shooter in Nick Lemmond. Marblehead comes in averaging 67.8 ppg while allowing 63.2.
Pope Francis counters with a nightly scoring average of 65.9 ppg. and a points-against average of 52.5. The team's only losses came to Immaculate Conception (NJ), West Springfield and Amherst-Pelham Regional. The Cardinals' strength of schedule is similar to Marblehead's, but their total wins certainly helped them garner that No. 7 seed. This is what makes the statewide tournament so fun: you're regularly going up against teams you would never see in the regular season, and anything can happen in the one-and-done format.