James Fahey is well known in local lacrosse circles.
The Boxford native made a name for himself as a standout long pole defenseman in high school, scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of the 2010 Division 1 state championship game as St. John's Prep toppled Duxbury in an all-time classic. He went on to have a highly successful four-year career at UMass Amherst, and turned pro after joining the Boston Cannons of Major League Lacrosse, making the team as a walk-on and having played there for the past four seasons.
Now, the 28-year-old Fahey is ready to take on his next challenge in the sport: a high school head coach.
Fahey was officially named the new head coach of the Beverly High boys lacrosse team Wednesday. He takes over a Panthers' program that will look to get back into the postseason after missing it for the first time in 24 years last spring.
"I looked at this as a great challenge and opportunity," said Fahey, a coach at Orangetheory Fitness. "We've got about a month until the season starts and I'll be meeting with the players (Thursday), so we'll be hitting the ground running. I'm eager to get going."
Fahey takes over from Jim LaSelva, the Panther lacrosse alumnus who coached the squad for the previous three seasons following a decade-long stint at Hamilton-Wenham Regional.
The 2010 Salem News Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year, Fahey — who was hired by Beverly High principal Betty Taylor — impressed athletic director Dan Keefe and the search committee set up to hire the new coach not only with his enthusiasm, but his knowledge of the storied Beverly High program.
"One of the first things James said when he met with us was 'Growing up, Beverly was the Duxbury of the North Shore. I want to bring it back to that level'," Keefe said. "He talked about (former coaches Peter) Ginolfi and (John) Pynchon and their great teams and what made them so great. He was very enthusiastic, and his lacrosse background and knowledge speak for itself."
When asked what he's looking for Fahey to bring to the team, Keefe said "stability, structure and accountability ... and I don't think any of that will be a problem with James."
Fahey has previous coaching experience, having spent a season as a part-time volunteer assistant at UMass, and he's worked with the Fighting Clams program for the last three summers. He's also gone back to his alma mater, St. John's Prep, and worked with the team there in recent years under Pynchon, the Eagles' current coach.
"I always wanted to get involved at the high school level," said Fahey. "You get to see how much potential these kids have, both on and off the field, and what you've been through yourself can help pass that on to them.
"Lacrosse-wise," he continued, "I feel like I have a lot of tools at my disposal as far as people in the game I know, who can come in and help us out a bit, things like that. It'll help add a little bit extra knowledge to our players. I want to help increase the reputation of Beverly lacrosse."
Currently still a member of the Cannons' roster, Fahey has been around some of the sport's greatest players before and said he knows what it takes to be successful at the high school level. He's looking to impart that onto his players when practices begin next month.
"This is an opportunity that I wanted to take hold of," Fahey, who has a degree in kinesiolgoy, said. "I know Beverly was always the team I got pumped up to play against ... and I'm hoping we can be that team again."
