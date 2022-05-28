BEVERLY -- The 14th Courtney Corning Memorial Tournament had to undergo some big changes in this, its final year. Originally scheduled for Endicott College, the event was switched to the Beverly High softball field because the Gulls were hosting the Super Regionals on the same day.
Now because of inclement weather, it will be a two-day affair with the championship tilt between Beverly and Peabody taking place back at Beverly at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Saturday saw all kinds of weather beginning with clear sunny skies at 9 a.m. when the Panthers faced Bishop Fenwick in the first of four scheduled games. But by the time the consolation game between Danvers and Fenwick was in the sixth inning later that afternoon, the skies opened up.
When thunder was heard, the field was cleared for a 30-minute delay as the final inning was about to get underway. Heavy rain and more thunder and lightening put an early end to the day.
Fenwick was declared a 7-1 six-inning consolation winner, and after fans raced to their cars for shelter it was decided to end things for the afternoon and move the finals to Sunday morning to declare this year's champion.
"We didn't want to postpone if we didn't have to and were hoping to get things done before any storms," said Panthers head coach Megan Sudak.
The Panthers bested Fenwick, 3-2, in the first game of the day, with Noelle McLane pitching a three-hitter and striking out four. Nikki Erricola was 2-for-4 at the plate and Jamie DuPont also had two key hits, including a two-run double.
In the next game Peabody defeated Danvers, 10-3 to earn a spot in the finals. The defending champs started Avery Grieco in the circle; she went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits, and struck out four before Abby Bettencourt finished up. The Tanners jumped on top early with four runs, the big hit being a homer by Grieco, and never looked back.
Freshman Skylar Coakley pitched for the Falcons, allowing 10 runs on 14 hits. Ava Gray and Kristina Yebba led the Danvers attack offensively as Gray went 3-for-3 and Yebba had multiple hits.
The Crusaders scored seven times in the opening inning en route to a commanding consolation win. In the two games Fenwick pitcher Gigi Aupont gave up only one earned run and struck out 17. She helped herself with four hits to lead the offensive attack.
"Guillianna Micceche had two hits and drove in two runs, and Maisee Dunn did a great job defensively in right field,'" said Fenwick coach Brian Seabury.
For the Falcons, Coakley came took over in relief against Fenwick and didn't allow a run the rest of the way.