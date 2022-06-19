The cities of Beverly and Peabody are only six miles apart. Yet some amazing athletes from their high school track programs both set school records some 2,800 miles away from each other this weekend.
Two national championship track meets were held on separate coasts: The Nike Outdoor Nationals at historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon and the Adidas Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Beverly senior distance ace Liam Ouellette, this spring’s Northeastern Conference MVP, broke his own school record in the 2-mile by running a 9:14 to finish fourth in the Emerging Elite class. It was an incredible effort since the previous BHS mark he broke with a 9:17 stood for 50 years and he broke it in a matter of six weeks.
Sunday, Ouellette ran again in the mile and clocked a 4:24 to come in third in his heat (26th overall out of 54 runners) in the Emerging Elite class.
Back East in North Carolina, Peabody’s girls 1600 sprint medley team of Savanna Vargas, Ava D’Ambrosio, Yosmery Batista and Sarah DiVasta broke a nine year old school record with a time of 4:15.99. Their finish was good for second in the elite division.
Vargas, D’Ambrosio and Batista then teamed with Lindsey Wilson to break the school record in the 4x200 relay and finished 15th overall with a time of 1:54.83.
Alex Jackson was freshman national champion in the 9th grade shot put event with a heave of 48-feet-2 inches on Friday and turned in an even better performance on Saturday in the elite event. His throw there was 50-feet-3 1/2-inches, good for fourth place.
His fellow throwers also had strong showings with senior Peter Gardikas throwing the hammer 157-feet-11-inches for fourth in the national elite class. In the elite girls javelin, freshman Allesandra Forgione was third (106-04) and in the elite boys javelin junior Matt Richards was fourth (140-05).
DiVasta also came in fourth in the girls elite mile in a time of 5:15.39. Wilson cleared 5-foot-2 to finish eighth in the championship (highest) division of the high jump, Aaliyah Callahan threw the shot 38-feet-4-inches for seventh in the elite class and junior Alan Paulino had a huge person best in the long jump of 21-feet-10-inches to come in third in the elite class. The Tanner boys 4x200 (Eli Batista, Colin Ridley, Marco DeSimone and Shaun Conrad) then came in seventh at 1:38
The Panthers also had a couple of athletes at the Adidas event: Brady Trask turned in 39-feet-11 inches in the national elite triple jump and Grant Eastin placed ninth in the national elite shot put with a toss of 47-feet-8-inches.
Meanwhile at the New Balance Nationals event in Philadephia, St. John’s Prep star Nathan Lopez placed 13th in the championship class of the 2-mile with a time of 9:08 on Friday night. He then ran a 4:13.34 mile to come in 24th in that race.
Fellow Eagle Drew McStay cleared 6-foot-1 1/2 inches in the high jump to finish seventh in the emerging elite class.
The Eagles capped off a busy weekend at the Battle Road Twilight Series meet at Bentley University back home, where senior Charlie Tuttle broke the school record in the outdoor track 5,000 meter run in 14:46.33.