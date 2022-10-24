BEVERLY — Though neither side has officially qualified for the upcoming Division 1 state playoffs, both the Beverly and Peabody High girls soccer squads took another step towards that goal in Monday's afternoon's 2-2 tie at Frank Forti Field.
The host Panthers (6-4-5) now need only one point in their last three games to make it 11 straight playoff berths and battled back after falling behind by two in their last home game of the regular season.
The Tanners, who've been to the playoffs every year since 1995, are 5-7-2 with three games to go; they'd need five points to reach .500 but have also consistently been in the top 32 of the D1 power rankings (which would qualify them even with a final record under .500).
Though Peabody wasn't able to hold the 2-0 first half lead it build on tallies by sophomore Ally Bettencourt and junior Taylor Bettencourt, drawing a rival that's likely to make the playoffs that beat them the first time out was a solid outcome.
"That 2-0 lead can be the worst in sports, as everybody knows," Tanner head coach Andrew Douglass said. "Getting a good result on this field is really hard. Beverly's a well coached team, very structured both offensively and defensively. Hopefully the tie helps us in the power rankings. We'll take it."
Having been shut out three times in the last six games had Beverly looking to break out offensively Monday afternoon. When Emma Fitzgerald buried a penalty kick with under two minutes to play in the first half to make it 2-1, the Panthers seemed to find their mojo in the attacking end.
"I think at this stage of the year the scouting report says fouling us a good way to slow down our offense," Panther coach Samantha Charest said. "We did get a PK out of it and we were thinking hopefully that's the one that breaks the ice."
Shortly after halftime, Beverly did break through that proverbial ice. Bella Jiminez got it up to Mia Biolotti, who sent a perfect cross that Jenna Schweizer finished to make it 2-2 with 35 minutes left to play.
"Mia's crosses are beautiful," said Charest. "We've been finishing those in practice and now its great to see that coming together again in the games."
Both teams had scoring chances throughout the second half, though the Panthers had more. Beverly drew more corner kicks and nearly took advantage on a great serve with five minutes to play. Peabody's Penny Spack blocked the wide open shot to keep it 2-2 and fellow defender Branae Craveiro had a couple of similar blocks on other second half set pieces.
Keeper Eva Joyce made a dozen stops with most of them coming after halftime.
"Eva's getting her voice in and doing a great job back there. She keeps us in every single game," Douglass said.
Connie Patturelli made a late run at goal for Peabody and appeared open on the far sideline, but Beverly's Claire Brean made an outstanding hustle play to shut down the chance. At the other end, Beverly's Izzy Sullivan hit the post with only four minutes to go.
"That one was tough. A couple inches over and it's in," said Charest, noting that the stop-and-start nature of heavy rain throughout the game made adjusting to conditions difficult for players on both teams.
"Everything comes off the foot funky when it's slick. When its consistent rainy you learn how to play it but the in-and-out stuff made for a pretty bizarre day."
Peabody got a good bounce somewhat aided by the slickness when Taylor Bettencourt redirected Brooke Lomasney's corner kick for a 2-0 lead at the 29 minute mark. The well served ball took a somewhat high bounce off the Forti turf and Bettencourt got to it first.
"This turf is a little different. I love the way it plays, but the kids don't," Douglass noted.
Ally Bettencourt's laser shot from about 20 yards away assisted by Gianna Sinibaldi opened the scoring 25 minutes in. She placed it just under the high cross bar and it actually was stuck so hard it sailed out of the back of the net.
"We don't get goals like that too often," said Douglass. "We would've like to have kept the lead but we feel good about the way we played. We want to start hitting our peak now at the end of the season."
Ella Heckman, a freshman, had a strong game in the back for Beverly and Maddy Young was excellent at midfield, while keeper Kayla Cimon came up with seven solid stops.
"I think its a testament to our mental fortitude that we we were able to come back and put two away after we got down," Charest said.