Beverly, Peabody Little Leagues eye Phase 3 for possible resumption

The North Shore's Little Leagues are cautiously optimistic that children may be able to play some baseball this summer.
Peabody and Beverly's Little Leagues are among those looking at late June and early July to potentially begin play. That's when Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, which includes youth sports games and tournaments, would begin if public health data supports continuing to advance the phases.
In a letter to the community this week, Beverly Little League's Board of Directors said whenever play is permitted, they will explore options as long as the board determines it's safe and people are interested in playing.
"If the Governor’s current schedule holds, Beverly Little League will not be able to start team activities until around July 1, at the earliest. This date will also depend on additional directives from the Mayor (Mike Cahill) concerning sports in the City and reopening of fields. Although Little League International provides guidance, Beverly Little League must, and will, comply with these local health and safety orders," the board of directors stated in their letter.
"While we are all anxious to get out on the fields and start playing baseball, we must follow all governmental orders and health official directives. Even if the state or the City approves opening Little League baseball starting in July, the Board will make decisions about our League and playing games that we believe will best serve the health and safety of our players, coaches, fans, and all families."
Peabody and Peabody West Little Leagues continue their work behind the scenes to prepare for baseball in the future. Peabody's Board is hoping to practice the final week of June and perhaps begin games in the second week of July.
"We'd like to remind everyone that the plans are dependent on success in Phases 1 and 2," Peabody's BOD wrote. "So please continue to follow the guidelines and keep off the city fields until we have permits."
||||