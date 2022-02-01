SALEM — Throughout their current unbeaten streak this winter, the Beverly High boys basketball team has really only been tested a handful of times.
In fact, heading into Tuesday’s tilt at rival Salem, the Panthers had played just one game that was decided by 10 points or less (a 3-point win over Peabody back in mid December).
While the Witches weren’t able to come out on top in front of an energetic home crowd, they certainly added themselves to the short list of teams that were able to give the Panthers trouble. They led by a point at halftime before Beverly ultimately pulled away down the stretch for a 65-55 triumph.
With the win, Beverly not only remained undefeated at 13-0, but clinched its second NEC regular season title in three years.
“Honestly, this was a game that we kind of envisioned,” said Beverly head coach Matt Karakoudas. “(Salem) is always a tough gym to play in, it’s always been a battle every time we come here. They’re a really talented group, they have some kids who hit some really big shots for them ... so it was kind of exactly as we expected.”
In building the halftime lead, Salem leaned on senior Darlin Santiago on the offensive end. The gifted scorer pumped in 11 of his 15 points in the first two quarters, while also hitting his team’s only 3-pointer of the game.
The Witches were relentless on defense and were able to disrupt the high-flying transition game of the Panthers, forcing turnovers and rushed shots from beyond the arc.
“They’re one of the top teams in the state and we had some great spurts where we looked really good,” said Salem head coach Tom Doyle, his team now 10-3. “We had that halftime lead, competed with a great team and there’s definitely a lot of positives that came out of this game for us.”
After the break, Beverly not only clamped down defensively, but was able to get into the painted area with regularity and generate higher percentage shots. Ryder Frost (16 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and a block) did knock down some momentum swinging triples, but on a whole, it was the aggressive drives and free throw shooting that allowed Beverly to separate itself.
Gabe Copeland (game-high 22 points to go with 6 rebounds) was the catalyst in that regard; he was able to muscle his way towards the basket on multiple occasions and even when he missed, he drew the foul and knocked down the freebies. Copeland made five of his seven free throw attempts in the second half.
“Gabe did a really good job getting into the lane and he’s been doing a really nice job not settling for perimeter shots which he did earlier in his career,” said Karakoudas. “He’s playing a far more complete game as a basketball player and that’s what’s been really huge for us.”
Defensively, Beverly held Salem to just nine points in the third quarter to lead by that number going into the final frame.
To their credit, Salem never let things get out of hand, remaining within striking distance until the final whistle thanks to a committed game plan and some timely shooting. Angel Tejada was particular impressive over the final two quarters, scoring seven of his 10 points after recess to go with seven rebounds, two assists and a steal. Normally a sniper from the outside, Tejada made a point to attack the rim against an impressive perimeter defense from Beverly.
“He normally is a shooter first and tonight he was definitely more aggressive going to the basket,” Doyle said of Tejada. “He was boxing out and getting some rebounds, he fought hard; he really wanted to get into the game and play hard and he did that.
Salem also got some strong play from Chris Qirjazi (10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks) as well as Treston Abreu (9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 blocks). Abreu battled foul trouble throughout however, ultimately fouling out late in the contest.
For Beverly, Dylan Crowley scored 16 points, dished out four assists and grabbed four rebounds, while Rook Landman (9 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal) also played well.
After going undefeated in the pandemic-shortened campaign a year ago, Beverly continues to pick up right where it left off.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” said Karakoudas. “Earlier in the year a lot of people thought, ‘Oh, maybe Peabody will get us, maybe Salem will get us, Beverly’s coming back down to the pack.’ But these guys wanted to come out and prove, ‘No, we’re going to go get that NEC title and we’re going to get it in Salem’s gym,’ and they did.”
Beverly 65, Salem 55
at Veterans Memorial Fieldhouse, Salem High
Salem: Darlin Santiago 7-0-15, Brayson Green 1-0-2, Bryan Delacruz 3-0-7, Chris Qirjazi 5-0-10, Jayren Romero 1-0-2, Treston Abreu 1-7-9, Angel Tejada 2-6-10. Totals: 20-13-55
Beverly: Dylan Crowley 4-6-16, Ryder Frost 6-0-16, Zack Sparkman 0-1-1, Rook Landman 2-4-9, Nick Braganca 0-1-1, Gabe Copeland 8-5-22. Totals: 20-17-65.
Halftime: 25-24, Salem
3-pointers: S — Santiago; B — Frost 4, Crowley 2, Landman.
Records: B 13-0; S 10-3.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.