BOXFORD — The Northeastern Conference may not have a better two-strike hitter than Beverly senior captain Logan Petrosino. He proved that again Monday afternoon by delivering a great piece of situational hitting with the game on the line against league leading Masconomet.
In the top of the seventh with the game tied and two runners in scoring position, Petrosino watched three balls go by before Chieftain reliever Gabe Fales battled back to fill up the count. Petrosino fouled off two difficult pitches, then jack-knifed an outside offering into left to plate the go-ahead runs in Beverly's 5-2 victory.
"I was waiting for that outside fastball. When I got it, I knew I had to do something with it," said Petrosino.
Senior captain Ian Visnick followed with an RBI single and fellow captain Noah Guanci polished off a 10-strikeout complete game in the bottom half of the inning as Beverly officially qualified for the state playoffs at 10-3. Now 7-2 in conference action, the Panthers trail the Chieftains (9-3 overall, 6-1 NEC) by one game with three weeks left in the season.
Beverly led 2-0 for most of the game but Masco rallied to tie it up in the bottom of the sixth. Tyler Feldberg sent one through the infield for the first clean hit of the game off Guanci and Logan Keune followed with a deep double to break the seal. Feldberg then came home on a fielder's choice but Guanci bore down to strand the go-ahead run on base.
"Both teams competed from the first pitch to the last pitch, it was a playoff type of atmosphere," said Beverly coach Jon Cahill. "Masco's starter, Paul Donnelly, threw it very well. I couldn't be proud of Noah Guanci for the way he pitched and came through for our guys."
Donnelly, like Guanci a lefthander, allowed a mere three hits in the first six innings. A one-out error in the seventh started Beverly's rally and a single by Jon Reyes put two on base for Petrosino.
"With first base open we talked about putting Logan on ... but Visnick's just as dangerous hitting behind him so it's pick your poison with those guys," Masco coach T.J. Baril said. "Logan's a battle tested hitter. Gabe made a really good pitch and he took it to left."
For much of the game, Guanci's quick pace and control kept Masconomet off balance. The Chieftains had three reach on errors in the early going but couldn't get any of them home.
"I felt really good, better than I expected being on four days rest," said Guanci after picking up his North Shore best fifth win. "I was lucky the weather was warm so my velocity was good. Once Masco timed me up, I had to mix in the off-speed and that was working, too."
An old fashioned hit-and-run by Beverly's Casey McGrath plated the first run in the second inning. Charles Salerno (walk) took second on a balk and broke for third as McGrath used the hole at second base to collect an RBI.
The Panthers doubled the lead in the third when Devin Koloski reached on an error and came home on a wild pitch.
Donnelly, who fanned three and walked three, did an excellent job limiting a dangerous Beverly offense and going inning-for-inning with Guanci, one of the NEC's best.
"Paul's been great all year. He's a solid lefty and he's crafty," said Baril. "He pitched well enough to win, but you've got to give Noah credit. He came out here and shoved for five solid innings. We put together some good at-bats in the sixth but he came back and shut us down in the seventh."
Though they've dropped three straight (two of those being non-league bouts), the Chieftains control their own destiny in the NEC race.
"Nobody likes to lose three in a row, but there's plenty of baseball left to play," said Baril. "The sun's finally shining, it's getting warmer here and we're happy to be playing baseball every day."