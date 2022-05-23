BEVERLY — Pitcher's fielding practice is one of the first drills baseball players do when practice starts in late March — and Beverly High's championship clinching win Monday afternoon showed exactly why the routine is so important.
Lefty Noah Gaunci made a pair of outstanding plays to turn would-be Swampscott bunts into line outs and the Panthers held off the Big Blue, 6-2, at Brother Roberts Field. The win gave Beverly (13-6) a share of the Northeastern Conference Dunn title along with Danvers (a 1-0 winner over Salem Monday night).
Playing for the fourth time in six days, the Panthers knew if they lost a third straight they'd likely also lose out on their first league title since 2018. Gaunci, who happened to earn the win in Beverly's last victory last Wednesday, was up to the task in working around four hits and three walks over 4 1/3 shutout innings.
"We knew he wasn't going to have 100 pitches so we emphasized efficiency and we felt great about the arms coming in behind him," said Beverly's Jon Cahill after earning his first league title as head coach.
Swampscott (12-6) saw its six game win streak snapped and couldn't have earned a share of the NEC Lynch even with a victory after Marblehead topped Saugus Monday night. Twice the Big Blue had runners on base and looked to bunt them over only to pop up the offerings; the first was snared by Gaunci and fired to first for a rally killing double play. The second only resulted in one out but still killed a potential rally.
"We had some action plays that we couldn't execute," Swampscott coach Joe Caponigro said. "Did it cost us the game? I don't think so. But it also didn't help."
Beverly third baseman Ian Visnick also turned a crucial double play, snagging a bouncing ball to the hot corner. Guanci had just been lifted for Anthony Mastrianni after a one out walk put two on with Beverly ahead only 1-0; Visnick stepped on his bag for one out and made a tough throw across the diamond to end the inning.
"Great play by Viz and really an outstanding throw," Cahill said. "In games like this, every out is important and those are the kinds of plays you need."
Nick Fox helped break the game open with a 2-run double the next half inning after Ryan Rushton and Noah Staffier got free bases.
"Nick swung it well all three at-bats and no one deserves that big hit more than he does. He's been working his tail off," Cahill noted. "Hopefully that's a sign of things to come for him."
Logan Petrosino had a 2-run single in the sixth as Beverly scored three more to up the lead to 6-0. For the game, Sam Armbruster had two hits, Austin Bernard had a pair of singles, Griffin Francis worked a walk and scored and Mastrianni earned the save.
Swampscott put together four of its eight hits in the game in the seventh inning to threaten a comeback. Pierce Freidman's single led it off followed by an RBI single by Matt Schroeder (3-for-3), an RBI single by Connor Correnti and a single by Jonah Cadorette before Beverly retired the side.
Will Roddy and Jason Boufford also had singles for Swampscott. Schroeder threw well over 5 1/2 innings, scattering seven hits with four strikeouts.
"Matt battles. We haven't used him as a pitcher a whole lot this year because he's so valuable as a shortstop, but he's got a really good arm," Caponigro said. "He's a high level kid and a very good ball player."