BEVERLY — Sometimes you can execute your offense just fine, but if you don’t knock down the shots it all goes for naught.
Unfortunately, that was the case for the Peabody High boys team on Wednesday night during their NEC tilt at rival Beverly.
The Tanners got off to an encouraging start, trading baskets with the unbeaten Panthers for the majority of the opening quarter. They trailed by just two at the end of one, but then it went south in a hurry.
An extreme cold spell for Peabody combined with an uptick in intensity on both ends of the floor for Beverly allowed the hosts to reel off 16 straight points and effectively put the game out of reach before halftime. By the time the final buzzer sounded, the Panthers had earned a 63-40 triumph and improved to 9-0 along the way.
“First and foremost Beverly’s a really good team. They’re talented and well coached,” said Peabody head coach Thad Broughton, his team now 4-3 on the year. “But in the second quarter we went ice cold. We couldn’t hit a shot and that allowed Beverly to get out in transition and they’re so good that once they started to get in a rhythm and we were missing our shots, it was tough for us to get back into the game.”
The Panthers won the decisive second quarter by a substantial 22-4 margin, snaring a 33-13 halftime lead and cruising to the finish line from there. Were they playing good team defense in the frame? Absolutely. But Peabody was still able to move the ball well enough to generate looks, they just didn’t fall.
On the other side, Beverly capitalized by clearing the glass (they held a 44-15 rebounding advantage for the game) and getting out in transition for easy buckets. In the half court set, Beverly emphasized getting the ball into the paint and creating opportunities from there. The Panthers are a strong outside shooting team, but the majority of their points came inside on this particular night.
“We’ve been trying to focus on that because we’ve been shooting the ball well and everybody’s been playing the perimeter, so we wanted to get the ball inside to open things up,” said Beverly head coach Matt Karakoudas. “I thought we did a good job because even though we’re not a big team, we’re a strong team. Peabody is a very small team and we’re actually big compared to them, so getting the ball into the paint was and is our primary goal at all times.”
One of those physical guards to make their presence felt down low was sophomore Gabe Copeland. A capable knock down shooter, Copeland did most of his damage in the restricted area, scoring 16 points in all, 14 of which came via 2-point field goals and the other two free throws.
“No guard is going to be able to cover Gabe in the post,” said Karakoudas. “He’s just too strong.”
With Copeland getting it done in all phases — he also had seven rebounds and a pair of assists — that took some of the pressure off the rest of the team and they reaped the benefits. Nick Braganca didn’t score much (just two points), but he was fantastic elsewhere, snagging seven rebounds, dishing out two assists and swiping a steal. Meanwhile, point guard Rook Landman went for nine points, eight assists and seven rebounds; Ryder Frost went for 11 points, four rebounds and an assist; and Treston Abreu had all seven of his points early on to get the ball rolling.
It was a total team effort for the Panthers, who continue to prove themselves as the team to beat in the Northeastern Conference after a magical postseason run with an almost entirely different roster a year ago.
“You have to give Beverly credit; they play good defense and they’re very talented so they certainly beat us tonight,” said Broughton. “But it didn’t help that we went ice cold in the second quarter.”
While the Tanners couldn’t hit water from a boat in the first half, they actually played the Panthers fairly even over the final 16 minutes. The two teams tied in the third (12-12), while Beverly took a slight edge in the fourth (18-15).
Tanners’ versatile swingman Drew Lucas did his best to keep his team in it with some smooth jumpers; he finished with six points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals without playing the fourth quarter. In addition, Jose Zaiter came off the bench and scored a quick eight points including two threes down the stretch. Broughton was able to rotate a lot of the younger guys in late, getting extra minutes for capable freshmen AJ Forte and Raphel Laurent. One area of positivity for Peabody came in the steal department, where they managed 10 steals compared to four for Beverly.
For Beverly, Karkoudas was quick to highlight the work of freshman Griffin Francis, who finished with six points, three rebounds and an assist in the win.
Beverly 63, Peabody 40
at Henry Cabot Lodge Field House, Beverly
Beverly: Rook Landman 3-1-9, Gabe Copeland 7-2-16, Cameron Jones 0-0-0, Treston Abreu 3-0-7, Nick Braganca 1-0-2, Nick Fox 2-0-4, Zack Sparkman 3-0-6, Dylan Crowley 1-0-2, Ryder Frost 5-0-11, Griffin Francis 2-0-4, Brennan Frost 1-0-2. Totals: 28-3-63.
Peabody: Raphel Laurent 1-1-3, Drew Lucas 4-0-8, AJ Forte 1-0-2, Dan Barrett 2-0-4, Jose Zaiter 3-0-8, Shea Lynch 2-0-5, Nick Vecchio 2-1-5, Colin Berube 2-0-5. Totals: 17-2-40.
Halftime: 33-13, Beverly
3-pointers: B, Landman 2, Abreu, R. Frost; P, Zaiter 2, Lynch, Berube
Records: B 9-0, P, 4-3.