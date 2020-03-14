There's always been a close bond between the Moreland siblings, Alyssa and Duncan.
Two of the best all-around athletes to come out of Beverly High in a while, they're a year apart and now living roughly 90 minutes apart, with Alyssa attending the Tilton School in New Hampshire. That distance didn't stop her from being one of the first people to text Duncan when he helped the Panther boys basketball team win its first-ever Division 2 North title last week.
It was just a continuation of their sports centered give-and-take. As they grew up, they’d watch each other’s film. Alyssa commented on Duncan’s shot selection; in turn, Duncan pressured her to play more aggressively as a ninth grader on Beverly’s varsity girls team.
The Salem News Player of the Year in girls basketball as a freshman with the Panthers in 2017-18, a devastating knee injury during cost Moreland her sophomore season on the court. That increased the urgency to find a prep home for the following year. Sports defined her life, molded her ultra-competitive personality. But that torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) took the games away from her for 15 months.
This season, playing north of Concord, N.H. at Tilton, Moreland returned to win a New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) Class A title in a season that rejuvenated her spirit and hopes of playing Division 1 college basketball. She did so while having a dominant campaign, averaging 14.5 points, 10.2 rebounds 2.6 assists and 2.2 blocks per game for the Rams.
It was a journey that began nearly a decade prior. Her father, Tim, practiced his college hobby alongside his three children, powering through Alyssa and Duncan in their Beverly driveway while often teaming up with Owen, the younger brother. In one game where Alyssa and Duncan lined up, she up-faked him into the sky. It’s something they still joke about, as Duncan rose to a height where she could never do the same today.
“I always grew up being a warrior,” Alyssa said. “Being the most aggressive on the court, going for every loose ball and wanting to be the best at any challenge, any drill, anything that I ever did.”
Finding herself again
Alyssa and Duncan played flag football together, which allowed her to travel to Florida, California and Germany before high school. She thrived in soccer, which allowed her to practice playing defense without using her hands. During the spring, she recorded a BHS freshman record in shot put. She found herself through sports.
She needed to do it over again after an incident on the soccer field.
With the Panthers facing Peabody at home, she chased a ball into her defensive zone and lined up to kick it away. It was Sept. 20, 2018, a date she keeps in her notes on her phone. When she planted her right leg before the ball with an opponent racing behind her, she tumbled twice and felt the pressure. There was no pop, but she looked and saw her knee bent 30 degrees.
As her mother Lisa raced to the field and coaches quickly worked to get the trainer over from the freshman football field, her father only watched from the stands until he needed to carry her off. While his wife encouraged Alyssa and teammates grabbed her left hand, Tim knew when he saw it the months ahead for his daughter until she could play again. He counted them out in his head.
Alyssa had torn her ACL.
“There's absolutely nothing you can do to prepare yourself,” Alyssa said. “Playing sports was the thing that got my mind off any problems that I had. I could be myself on the field. I could celebrate with my teammates. I could be happy. I could make a bad play and have someone support me. Not having that put me in a really dark place — and I went through a lot of depression through that injury.”
Moreland remembers the loneliness. She couldn’t lift her leg for a week. As her mom helped her to the bathroom one day, she passed out.
With Duncan’s assistance and Jenna, her physical therapist, she focused her energy on conquering each workout. The slow process toward returning to game action that would ultimately take 15 months.
She worked toward Tilton, deciding almost immediately to transfer to an institution that would put her back on track. Reclassifying into the sophomore class there, she arrived in September unsure of her readiness.
Tara Brisson, Tilton’s head coach, throws her players right into pick up action during the first week. The school prioritizes meeting new classmates, so Moreland barely noticed the transition to a new home.
“We have a speed and agility training,” Brisson said. “It's two days per week where we really focus on lateral movement, our foot speed, our change in direction … change of speed, jumping. All of those things that she'd been getting prior to this with PT, but not in the same facet. So we were doing those two things per week on top of training and lifting four afternoons and then playing pick up three days per week.”
Moreland regained her strength quickly and unexpectedly, while being on the court allowed her to feel like herself again.
"Catching up" with a dominant season
Moreland started her first game at Tilton and recorded a double-double. Defensively, the press that Brisson ran perfectly fit her skillset.
Brisson’s defense runs a 1-2-2, with an overload on ballhandlers on either side of the court. Morleland played the safety role in the back end, so when the defense forced deflections or jump balls it allowed her to jump passing lanes and force turnovers. She averaged 3.8 steals per game in her first season with Tilton.
Both the competition and sharing exuberant personalities with her coach as new motives to push her. Even at 5-foot-11, she can rarely just wait for rebounds to fall to her anymore.
“She anticipates really well. She has a high IQ back there,” Brisson said. “Even if we get beat and it becomes a 2-on-1, they rarely scored against Alyssa … because she either blocked it or she had her hands up to deflect it away.”
Tilton trusted its defense and it drove them through two playoff rounds. They won the semifinals by in-bounding to Moreland, who passed out of a double-team into a layup that sealed the game with a four-point lead. She blocked a crucial shot down the stretch of the final game, against the Marianpolis group her comeback began against. While her coach pressed her team to hold the ball and kill clock, their leading shooter launched a triple.
It fell. Brisson looked toward the wing and saw Moreland reach her first as the swarm of teammates flew in before she could call timeout.
“Everyone says ‘Oh, this is your seventh (title); this isn't even exciting anymore,” Brisson said. “(But) this was probably one of the best ones that I'd ever won because we had to grind and crawl back into it.”
Moreland, who'll play two more seasons at Tilton, saw herself in her new mentor again, thrilled that she chose the school she did to continue her basketball career. She’s in the early process of looking at colleges, with her eyes on UNH and Sacred Heart.
“I realized that I needed to catch up,” Moreland said. “I was behind my goals. I was behind what I wanted to be in life and I knew I wasn't going to catch up by staying at Beverly because I needed that extra push … I was going to go if I got in and that's what happened."
