Friday night at the Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse, the Beverly High boys basketball team will begin their quest for a Division 2 state title when it hosts Malden Catholic.
Nobody knows what the 2020 postseason may bring for the top-seed Panthers. But if their remarkable regular season is any sign of what's to come, the Orange-and-Black have as good a shot as anyone to climb to the top.
Led by the dynamic, dual threat senior duo of Duncan Moreland and Jack Crowley, Beverly won 18 of 20 regular season games this winter. They outscored those opponents by an average of 17.3 points per game, beating teams by at least double digits 16 times — including nine 20-plus-point blowouts. Their only two losses came against the top two seeds in Division 1 North — Lowell and Lynn English — and they were competitive in both setbacks.
For a program that's made the tournament 15 times since 2000 and in each of the last eight years — they were also the No. 1 seed in 2018 after going 15-5 — this year's regular season dominance seems to have gotten lost in the shuffle a bit. But it certainly begs this question: where do the 2019-20 Panthers rank among the other all-time great squads at Beverly High?
According to Salem News archives, Beverly High boys hoopsters had won 18 games in a single season once before: under former coach Tom Donovan, the 1997 squad also went 18-2 in the regular season, finishing as Northeastern Conference co-champions. In addition, the 1966-67 team coached by Dick Batchelder did go 17-0.
So these Panthers are already in rare company. A victory on their home court Friday would make them the winningest squad in program history.
Their status in BHS annals already stacks up pretty nicely against the 40 other tournament-qualified Beverly groups since 1933 (the Panthers have gone 22-35 in the playoffs since then).
"Honestly, it hasn't come up too much from the coaching staff or the players, but more or less from the alumni, parents and people in the stands," current head coach Matt Karakoudas said on his team being compared to the all-time Beverly High greats.
"People have told me no Beverly team has ever won this many games, and we've just been hearing a lot of stuff from the outside about how Beverly basketball has been changing in the last three years. But it certainly hasn't been a focus of the players or coaches."
Strength from top to bottom
According to Crowley, who's one of a handful of North Shore athletes averaging a double-double this winter (13.4 points, 13.8 rebounds), the run to 18-2 didn't come as much of a surprise.
"I think we were confident this was going to be a good year," he said. "With the talent we had along with the workouts the players put together this offseason, everyone just seemed involved and ready to work hard. I'm not surprised at all that this is where we are at right now."
Moreland agreed the phenomenal run has been a product of hard work and dedication. But even he couldn't have predicted things unfolding this well.
"Not at all," Moreland said when asked if he thought they'd win 18 games. "I did not expect to win as many games as we have and also win the NEC (North). It just shows how hard we have worked at practice this year and how good our chemistry has gotten over the season."
So what makes this year's group so special?
It starts at the top with Karakoudas, who came to the Garden City from Pope John three years ago, and his talented assistants, Jeff Downey, Adam Russo and Ty Suggs. It trickles down to the leadership and consistently strong play from Moreland and Crowley, and comes full circle with the tremendous supporting cast of guys like Damian Bouras, Austin Ayer and Justin DeLaCruz.
When watching them play, it's truly not surprising at all that they've gotten to this point.
The Panthers have talent, they play for each other, and as a whole, it's a unit that simply just wants to win every time they step on the court.
Opportunity to achieve
One former coach and BHS basketball alumnus, Scott Lewis, couldn't be prouder of his former team and isn't surprised in the slightest about how well they're doing.
"Duncan and Jack both played for me as freshmen," Lewis, who retired following the 2016-17 season, recalled. "Towards the end of that season they were both in the rotation, and Duncan even ended up starting for me. I knew right away that they were going to be great players — and that was one of the toughest parts about leaving.
"I haven't been to any games since I left, but I've been following from afar (Lewis lives in Bridgewater) and definitely like to see how they're doing," he added. "I'm rooting for them; I always kind of knew they could potentially make a nice run."
In winning 18 games, the 2019-20 Beverly Panthers have already made their mark. But a deep run in the Division 2 playoffs would make this season even more memorable — and it all starts Friday night against the Lancers.
"I always set three goals at the beginning of the season," said Karakoudas. "The first is to get 10 wins and qualify for the tournament; the second is win the conference, and the third is to win a state title. Most years that third goal is not always realistic. But this year I do believe we have an opportunity to achieve it."
