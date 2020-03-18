Beverly's Cross named All-NEPSAC Class AAA 

University of Miami-bound Matt Cros of Beverly was named First Team All-New England for Brewster Academy this winter.Courtesy photo

Beverly’s Matt Cross has already signed on to play basketball for Division 1 Miami University next season. Now, he’ll have some extra hardware to take with him.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound swingman was named to the All-New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) Class AAA First Team. Cross was on of four players from Brewster Academy to be named to the First Team.

Meanwhile, in Class B, Pingree’s Felix Kloman was named to the All-NEPSAC First Team as well, while Covenant Christian’s Will Rourke made the All-NEPSAC Class D First Team.

