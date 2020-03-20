Beverly's Ingemi, Peabody's Koffi named NEC indoor track Athletes of the Year 

Beverly High track and field superstar India Ingemi and Peabody High standout Frederick Koffi, who led their respective teams to both the Northeastern Conference North and Northeastern Conference Open titles this winter, have been named the NEC Indoor Track Athletes of the Year.
Ingemi, a multiple-time Salem News Track Athlete of the Year who will take her talents to Princeton this fall, was a standout in the 300 meters and the long jump for the Panthers. She finished in 40.59 seconds to win the 300 at the NEC Open Championships this winter, and also had a winning leap of 15 feet, 7 1/2 inches in the long jump. Ingemi was extremely versatile, helping the Panthers in the sprint medley relay, high jump, 55 meter sprint and was a member of the school's 4x400 relay.
Koffi was a burner for the Tanners, blistering his way to a conference-best 6.46 seconds to win the 55 meter race. He also ran the 60 in 6.94 seconds and the 200 meters in 22.2 seconds. A member of Peabody's 4x200 relay Division 1 and All-State qualifying foursome, Koffi has the school records for the 55, 60 and 200, came in first place in the USA Track and Field New England Open Championship in the 60 to qualify for nationals, and also qualified in the sprint medley relay.
Ingemi was joined on the NEC All-Conference team by five Beverly High teammates: Annie Towler (high jump, relay), Mackenzie Gilligan (hurdles, sprints), Heidi Eberhardt (1000, mile, relay), Olivia Young (mile, 2-mile, relay) and Lucy Curtis (jumps, sprints).
Peabody was also extremely well represented on the girls' All-Conference team with 13 selections. They were Jolene Murphy (dash, 200, 300, 400, relays), Lindsey Wilson (4x200 relay), Savanna Vargas (4x200 relay), Ava D'Ambrosio (4x200 relay), Sadi Headley-Mawasi (dash, sprints, relays), Dado Nasso (long jump, sprints, relays), MaKayla Fisher (4x400 relay), Paulina Straticos (4x400 relay), Emily McDonald (middle distances), Jordyn Collins (middle and long distances), Gianna Nicolo (4x800 relay), Sarah DiVasta (middle and long distances) and Arlene Davila (shot put).
Haley Murphy of Danvers (high jump, 600, relay) was also an All-Conference choice for the NEC girls, as was Kendra Malcolm of Lynn English and Rachael Brennan of Lynn Classical.
On the boys' side, Koffi led a strong contingent of eight All-Conference selections for Peabody High. They included Joel Lisoma (hurdles, relay), Antonio Craveiro (400, 600, 1000, mile), Trevor Smith (4x800 relay), Jacob Farhat (middle distances), Logan Tracia (), Jordan Iiori (4x200 relay) and Tyler Surman (sprints, relay).
Beverly saw a half-dozen of its team standouts chosen as All-Conference members: Jackson Wood (mile, relay), Patrick Gilligan (600, 1000, relay), Andrew Morin (hurdles, high jump, relays), Anthony Pasquarosa (relays), Jaichaun Jones (dash, long jump, relay) and Jacob Demers (relays).
Gadot Gaskins (300, relay), Cam Heafitz (high jump, 300, relay), Loeden Rodrigues (2-mile) and Peter Clifford (mile) were all chosen from Marblehead, while Najique Henry (sprints) and Anton Vasquez (shot put) were the picks from Swampscott. Luke Llewellyn (800, 1000, mile) was the Danvers representative, as was Andrew Coelho () of Gloucester.
The Northeastern Conference indoor track girls all-stars were Ceirra Merritt, Emily Young and Mia Kasperowicz of Beverly; Aaliyah Alleyne and Kalisha Williams of Peabody; Caroline Johnson and Tess Whelan of Marblehead; Allie Kasprzak and Gabby Sherrick of Danvers; Charlotte Andrews of Swampscott; Sierra Clawson of Salem; Sedona Gillard of Gloucester; Mary Kate Pote and Clare Nargi of Winthrop; Slanney Portorreal and Cherish Nwoko of Lynn Classical; Ava Fiorino and Jenni Costa of Saugus; and Kendra Malcolm of Lynn English.
For the boys, NEC all-stars included Dylan Rea, Michael Perez and Cam Rich of Peabody; Billy Adams and Braeden Pratt of Beverly; Tom Walfield and J.P. Kelter of Danvers; Chris Barone and Cole Riskin of Marblehead; Jackson Brigham of Swampscott; Sammy Riadi of Salem; Kai Guzman of Glouester; Kenny Okoye, Marvens Jean and Brandon Khath of Saugus; Bobby Hubert and Patrick Haskell of Winthrop; Oladeji Jolaso and Kyle McCarthy of Lynn Classical; and Everton Muir of Lynn English.
Danvers' Tom Walsh was named the NEC Boys Coach of the Year, while Swampscott earned the Team Sportsmanship Award. Lynn Classical's Steve Martin earned Coach of the Year on the girls' side, where Saugus was the Team Sportsmanship Award winner.
FINAL STANDINGS
NEC NORTH GIRLS
School NEC Overall
Beverly 5-0 10-0
Peabody 4-1 9-1
Marblehead 3-2 8-2
Danvers 2-3 6-3-1
Swampscott 1-4 6-4
Gloucester 0-5 2-8
NEC SOUTH GIRLS
School NEC Overall
Winthrop 4-0 6-4
Lynn Classical 3-1 4-5-1
Saugus 2-2 3-7
Lynn English 1-3 1-9
Salem 0-4 0-10
NEC NORTH BOYS
School NEC Overall
Peabody 5-0 10-0
Danvers 4-1 9-1
Beverly 3-2 8-2
Marblehead 2-3 7-3
Swampscott 1-4 6-4
Gloucester 0-5 4-6
NEC SOUTH BOYS
School NEC Overall
Saugus 4-0 5-5
Winthrop 3-1 3-7
Lynn Classical 2-2 2-8
Salem 1-3 1-9
Lynn English 0-4 0-10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.