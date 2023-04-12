The Beverly-Salem Post 331 Legion baseball team will be hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, April 29 from 7-11 p.m. at the Herman A. Spear Post in Beverly. The event is open to the public.
The band ‘Easily Distracted’ will play live at the event, which features raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and a cash bar. Among the featured raffle items is a signed guitar by Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles.
Suggested donation for the evening’s festivities is $20 per person. To RSVP, please contact Beverly-Salem Legion baseball coach Mike Levine at michael_levine@comcast.net.