The defending state and Northeast Regional champion Post 331 Beverly-Salem Legion baseball team will be holding winter workouts and tryouts for the 2022 season for its Junior and Senior teams starting January 9.
The Legion coaches will be running a baseball clinic and tryout at Beverly High on Sundays from Jan. 9 to Feb. 6, as well as Feb 27 and March 6. They will be open to all high school-aged residents of Beverly, Salem and Hamilton-Wenham looking to play for for Post 331 in the summer of 2022.
Workouts for freshmen and sophomores will be from 4-5:30 p.m. Juniors, seniors and college freshmen that won’t turn 20 years old in 2022 will have their workouts from 5:30-7 p.m. The total cost for all sessions is $60.