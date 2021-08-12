Beverly/Salem Legion begins World Series in impressive fashion, doubling up Iowa 

If they had any first game jitters at the American Legion World Series, the Beverly/Salem Post 331 squad certainly didn’t show it in their opener Thursday afternoon.
Riding a strong five-inning pitching performance from Beverly’s Eric DiPiero and getting two hits, two runs scored and a pair of RBI from Salem native and third baseman Lee Pacheco, Beverly/Salem breezed to an 8-4 victory over Dubuque County, Iowa on Day 1 of the ALWS at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C.
“We were able to get people on base, take advantage of the mistakes (Iowa) made, and got some great pitching and defense,” said Beverly/Salem manager Mike Levine.
“The guys weren’t nervous at all. They were eager to show what they could do down here.”
Mixing his speeds well, DiPiero was never really threatened during his five-inning, 62-pitch stint. The WPI-bound hurler gave up just five hits and a pair of runs while walking one and striking out two. He induced the Iowans into seven fly ball outs and six via the ground, including an inning-ending double play in the top of the third.
“What Eric has done very well for us the last three years is that he knows how to pitch backwards,” said Levine. “He throws breaking balls in fastball counts and fastballs in breaking ball situations, and he keeps other teams off balance. He doesn’t throw 85 MPH; he just throws strikes and lets our guys make the plays behind him.”
The victory, the first ever for the Beverly/Salem Legion program in World Series play, saw them improve to 18-2 this summer. It also gave the Iowans (13-1) their first loss of the season.
Beverly/Salem’s next two games in pool play of the ‘Stripes’ bracket will take place this weekend. They’ll give the ball to staff ace Brayden Clark of Beverly Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. when they take on Midland, Michigan. They’ll also take on the defending American Legion champions from Idaho Falls, Idaho Sunday (7:30 p.m.). Idaho defeated Michigan, 3-2, on Thursday.
The top two teams in the ‘Stripes’ bracket will advance to the Legion World Series semifinals Monday against the two clubs from the four-team ‘Stars’ bracket with the best records. The two winners from Monday’s contests will meet for the title on Tuesday.
“Two wins gets you to the next bracket, so we’re pitching Brayden and going for it on Saturday,” said Levine.
Will Foglietta of Salem had a pair of hits and knocked in a run for the winners while center fielder Tyler Petrosino of Beverly also had two hits, including a double, and scored twice.
The locals sent nine men to the plate in both the third and fourth innings to take a 7-1 lead that they’d never relinquish. During those two frames, Beverly/Salem took advantage of five base hits, four hit batsmen, two errors and four wild pitches.
Scoreless after two, Post 331 bust out the bats in the third inning to take a 4-0 lead. Tyler Petrosino boomed a long double down the right field line and came around to score on Pacheo’s single up the middle. After taking second on a wild pitch, Pacheco scored on Brennan Frost’s RBI double to right.
After catcher Matt Ploszay — who was hit with a pitch in three different at-bats — was plunked, both runners moved up on yet another wild pitch, with Frost coming home on Nick Fox’s RBI groundout and Ploszay doing so on the third wild pitch of the inning.
After Iowa got a run back in the top of the fourth via a fielder’s choice, Beverly/Salem got back to its offensive ways in the bottom half of the frame.
With the bases loaded and none out, Frost’s fielder’s choice brought home Nick McIntyre, and all Post 331 runners wound up being safe on the play. When Ploszay was hit with another pitch, it forced home Tyler Petrosino for a 6-1 Beverly/Salem lead, and with one out Will Foglietta’s RBI single sent Pacheco home.
Dubuque County scratched out another single run in the fifth, but again Beverly/Salem answered as Pacheco’s RBI groundout with one down brought home McIntyre, who had singled, stole second and took third on a wild pitch.
One of Post 331’s youngest players, Beverly High junior-to-be Noah Guanci, came on in relief of DiPiero in the sixth. The lefty pitched into the seventh before McIntyre came in to close things out, with two inherited Iowa runners scoring.
Levine said that he had heard the ESPN announcers calling the game questioned why he’d remove DiPiero after five innings when he was pitching well, but there was a legitimate reason for it.
“He was cooked,” said the manager. “It was 95 degrees out with 95 percent humidity, and when we asked him after the fifth inning if he was OK to go on, Eric was honest with us. Noah did a really nice job for us for an inning, and Nick finished it up.”
Levine said his team is hoping to relax at a nearby lake on Friday before turning their attention to Saturday’s game against Michigan.
“I’d be nice day for us to relax,” he said.