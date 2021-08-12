They've reached the summit. Now, the Beverly/Legion Post 331 Legion baseball team will have the chance to scale it and claim it all to themselves.
Post 331 will play its first game at the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C. Thursday afternoon when they take on Post 137 from Dubuque, Iowa at Keeter Stadium at 1 p.m. The game can be viewed online on ESPN3.
"It's been a whirlwind so far," manager Mike Levine said Wednesday night from Shelby, following a procession where his team was given medals and a barbeque dinner honoring all eight squads competing for the World Series crown. His team was, naturally, introduced to the masses by the Dropkick Murphy's "Shipping Up To Boston".
"We've had a great time down here so far," added Levine, "but at this point the boys are ready to get back to playing some baseball."
Right-hander Eric DiPiero is expected to get the call as Post 331's starting pitcher against Iowa. The Beverly High graduate is working on six days' rest, having thrown a complete game four-hitter in a 1-0 Northeast Regional tournament victory over Hamburg, N.Y. his last time out. Eric's dad, Chris, celebrated a birthday on Wednesday, same as two of the Post 331 players: brothers Will and Austin Foglietta of Salem.
Originally scheduled to travel to Shelby via Logan Airport, Beverly/Salem instead wound up flying out of the Manchester, N.H. Airport at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they went through an orientation and received new game jerseys (purple with camouflage sleeves), backpacks and various treats while going over all the do's and don'ts involved with the Legion World Series.
Beverly/Salem, like all eight teams in attendance, were assigned a pageant 'queen' — 2-year-old Parker Quinn — for the during of the World Series. Levine said that her mother, Stephanie Davis, brought over some Bojangles cinnamon buns and iced tea for the players and coaches; in turn, they all signed a T-shirt for Parker that she'll be wearing for Thursday afternoon's game and went out to dinner together, with many of the boys playing cornhole afterwards.
Post 331 went to Keeter Stadium Wednesday morning to have some photos and live videos taken (which can be viewed on Instagram via alws_shelby) and to take some batting and fielding practice. Levine also had a chance to catch a big of Iowa, which practiced right after Beverly.
"They watched us practice a bit and I saw some of their bullpens," said Levine. "I know their ace pitcher, like ours (Brayden Clark), isn't available to pitch after doing so on Thursday, so you don't know what we'll get. They had some big farm boys, I know that, and that their season actually runs in April (Dubuque went 13-0 in Legion competition) before their high school season starts.
"At this point, I know that if we hit the ball, we'll be in good position. We're confident in our pitching and our defense. There's no sense in us changing this up now; we're going with what got us here. We're looking to get off to a good start and we'll have Brayden ready to go Saturday (against Michigan)."
Levine did say that he won his game's coin flip at the coach's meeting on Wednesday afternoon and that Beverly/Salem will be the home team Thursday.
