If you're going to go down, it might as well be with your best against the very best out there.
That's what happened to the Beverly/Salem Post 331 Legion baseball team at the state championship tournament this past week. In the double-elimination format, the locals ran into undefeated buzzsaw Franklin and were eliminated with their second setback late Wednesday night, 6-3.
It was the third straight year Beverly/Salem advanced to the state tournament as District 8 champs and their second best ever finish, coming in third place. Franklin (23-0) will face Shrewsbury in the state final on Friday and Shrewsbury would need to win twice to earn a berth in next week's Northeast Regional.
Post 331 nearly kept its season alive Wednesday night, rallying with three runs in the final two frames. Rocco Ryan's leadoff single in the top of the seventh got the rally started and after a Sam Armbruster walk Jack Doyle reached on a fielder's choice.
Noah Staffier followed with an RBI single to bring the potential tying run up to bat with one out. Gavin Gold hit a loud out to center field, though, and Franklin got a ground ball to end Post 331's summer at 17-6-1.
Gold and Casey Bellew also scored runs for Beverly/Salem in the sixth. Ace lefthander Noah Guanci, the Northeastern Conference MVP last spring, struck out four and scattered six hits over six innings.
The highly successful summer for Beverly/Salem had plenty of highlights: The District 8 title that saw Guanci and Josh Demers hold down a pretty good Lowell team, 4-2; the two wins at the state tournament (over Walpole and Belchertown) and the Bill Lowd/Doc Ryan Invitational that brought excellent Legion teams from all over the state as far away as Maryland and Colorado to the North Shore over the Fourth of July weekend.
Head coach Mike Levine and his staff continue to build one of the premier Legion programs around. Armbruster, who plays at Suffolk University, was arguably this summer's MVP in the batter's box with a key homer in the playoffs against Andover and a team-leading 21 RBI on three long bombs.
Casey McGrath drove home 16 runs and scored a team-best 19, Bridgewater State bound Logan Petrosino drove in a dozen and scored 15 while Demers, Gold, Bellew and Ryan were outstanding with the bat. Danvers' Tyler O'Neill made some key contributions and Staffier was a rock behind the dish all sumemer.
Pitching wise, in addition to Guanci (three wins, 1.98 ERA), Salem native Riley Fenerty was dependable and excellent throughout the season with three victories and a 1.89 ERA. Essex Tech's Jordan O'Malley gave Post 331 some valuable innings along with Demers, O'Neill and Conor Francesconi.
All together, players from six different high school programs came together and suited up for Post 331 this summer. Their continued success is a credit to their willingness to bond with rivals, their love for the game and the encouraging resurgence of Legion baseball across the region.